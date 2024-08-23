Watching Steve Evans despairing at Steve Evans is a funny, disarming experience.

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans after the final whistle at Exeter City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

THERE we were, Andy Giddings and I, sitting with Steve Evans and enjoying the best half-hour of the week.

We were at Rotherham United's Roundwood base last Thursday morning for the Millers boss's pre-match press conference before Saturday's visit of Bristol Rovers.

The journalists were sipping coffee kindly provided by head of media Sam Todd, the manager had a can of Diet Coke on the desk of his tidy, organised office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evans was warm, charming and witty. Radio Sheffield's Gidds asked questions, I asked questions and then the three of us chatted a while off the record.

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans after the final whistle at Exeter City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The Scot is compelling company. Also - and this certainly isn't the case with all bosses of football teams - he's interested in your job, your life, your point of view. Being with him is not an audience or a lecture, it's a conversation.

We bade cheery farewells. Then, just a few hours later, came news of an FA misconduct charge for alleged poor behaviour a few days earlier at Exeter City.

Ah, the two sides of the same man.

At Exeter, following a 1-0 defeat, he'd refused to shake hands with Gary Caldwell. He knew he should have accepted the rival boss's offer, deep down he probably wanted to, but something even deeper just wouldn't let him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That didn't land him the FA rap, his exchange with the referee in or around the dressing rooms at St James Park Park did. Evans isn't backward at coming forward when he feels wronged by officialdom.

One of his biggest redeeming features is that once the mist has cleared he can step away and reflect with self-deprecating good humour on what a caricature of himself he can sometimes be.

Watching Steve Evans despairing at Steve Evans is a funny, disarming experience.

He claims he's mellowed since the madness and magic of his first spell in charge at AESSEAL New York Stadium a decade ago. For what it's worth, I think he has changed yet not really changed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It all comes from being so wired up to win, and you just can't tamper too much with that kind of wiring.

Within minutes of his behind-the-scenes altercation with the referee, he couldn't have been more accommodating with the media.

He was still disappointed with his team's display and angry with himself over the formation he'd opted for, but the calmness had returned.

Meanwhile, five days on, in his office he happily gave Gidds and I quotes about Mallik Wilks' arrival even though the winger's loan deal wasn't due to be announced until that afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three of us go back a long way. He wanted us to have everything we needed in advance and knew he could trust us to hold off until the appropriate time.

Not all managers are prepared to do that, the best ones are.

Yet he’s been fined £1,000 and had to serve a one-match touchline ban for the Exeter incident.

Ah, the two sides of the same man.

*************************************

SOME of you may have seen me predict on social media Fleetwood Town away in the Carabao Cup an hour or so before the draw was made.

Good contacts, eh!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the Cod Army came out of the hat and then came the words, ‘Number 18, Rotherham United’, I knew I had a good follow-up X post on my hands. But my heart still sank.

Fleetwood away on a Tuesday night in a competition you're not going to win ... does it get any worse? Maybe it does. I can think of Shrewsbury Town away in League One on Boxing Day back in 2019 but that was rather saved by Michael Smith's 97th-minute winner.

By the way, 6, 14, 21, 29, 35 and 41. There you go: this week's Lottery numbers for you.