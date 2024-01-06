ROTHERHAM United boss Leam Richardson has told Peterborough United to put their money on the table if they want to prise Peter Kioso away from AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The Championship Millers this week recalled the right-back from his successful loan spell at League One Posh and intend to use him in their battle for survival in the second tier.

Promotion-hunting Peterborough said farewell earlier this week to a loanee they had made their captain but revealed they hadn't given up on the player returning to London Road in this month's transfer window.

"I don’t want to make a big drama out of it, but we will try and see if we can get him back before we look at other right-back options," said their manager, Darren Ferguson.

"He’s made it clear to both clubs he wants to stay here as he plays every week, but he’s Rotherham’s player and we have to respect that."

Richardson said after last night's 1-0 FA Cup loss at Premier League Fulham, a game for which Kioso was cup-tied: "If people want the player, then make a bid. It will either be rejected or accepted and we'll move forward."

The head coach ruled out any prospect of another temporary spell for the 24-year-old at London Road.

"No, we wouldn't let him out on loan again," he said. "We wouldn't call him back if that was the case."

Kioso, a stand-out performer for Posh, has the talent to make an impact with Rotherham and is set to vie for the right-back berth with the experienced Lee Peltier.

Another player who has featured in that role, young loanee Dexter Lembikisa, may head back to parent side Wolverhampton Wanderers this month but that hasn't been confirmed.

Kioso had an injury-hit first season at New York after his arrival from Luton Town during the managerial tenure of Paul Warne and was allowed to leave for Peterborough in July while Matt Taylor was in charge.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has said previously that his club would like to buy Kioso but can't afford him until the summer.

The defender addressed the Posh squad after last Sunday's 3-2 win at Derby County before heading back to South Yorkshire.