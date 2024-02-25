g

The Swedish international had pulled off a series of fives saves to protect the Millers' 1-0 lead in yesterday's Championship clash at Queens Park Rangers but was then found wanting when the home side scored twice in the second half to condemn the Millers to a 2-1 loss.

Richardson said that Johansson demands such high standards of himself that the 25-year-old would acknowledge his failings without the need for blame from elsewhere.

“I'll never criticise Vik,” the head coach said. “He's a top-drawer professional. He'll be disappointed.

Rotherham United goalkeeper Viktor Johansson. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“He'll question himself because his levels are so high. We expect him to make those saves and win us games sometimes."

Following Tom Eaves' seventh-minute opener for the visitors at Loftus Road, Johansson foiled Michael Frey, Steve Cook and Ilias Chair before the interval.

However, after the break he was beaten by Paul Smyth's low effort from a tight angle and then by a shot from just outside the penalty area by Chris Willock.

Richardson backed him to come good again, saying: “He'll offer huge performances up to the end of the season, I'm sure.”

The result left bottom-placed Rotherham 16 points adrift of safety with 12 matches left to play while Rangers moved out of the drop zone.

They were inspired by a man-of-the-match display from Ilias Chair who was in their line-up despite being sentenced by a court in Belgium the day before to a one-year jail sentence for an assault which left a man with a fractured skull.

The Belgian-born Morocco international was eligible to play because he has appealed the ‘guilty’ verdict.