Before joining the Millers in December, the 44-year-old had been assistant boss and then manager at Wigan Athletic whose big rivals are Bolton Wanderers.

In five competitive contests between those sides in his time at the DW Stadium between 2017 and 2022 Richardson never finished on the losing side ... and there was also a win in a pre-season friendly thrown in for good measure!

He enjoyed three victories and two draws and is now seeking a triumph with his new club in the Championship drop-zone clash with the Owls.

“We are in a sport where results drive emotions and you want your team to excel,” he said. “Come derby day, where a lot of family members and friends are split, you want the bragging rights in your favour. Thankfully, they have fallen on my side, so fingers crossed on Saturday that will happen again.”

Wigan had 5-2 and 1-1 scorelines against Bolton in the Championship and beat them on penalties in the League Cup while there was a 4-0 success and a 1-1 draw in League One.

Injury-hit Rotherham were in bottom spot when Richardson arrived and the defeats have continued despite an upturn in performances. The head coach has one win to his name in 14 outings and the Millers are looking to end a run of six straight defeats.

“Before I came in, I knew the challenges lying ahead and you could probably have written how it would pan out,” he said. “You have got to make sure you come out of it in a better shape than you went into it.

“I have no qualms at all. It’s a results-driven business. Our performance levels have probably deserved more victories. They haven’t come and you’ve got to recognise and address that and move forward with it.”

********************

ONE TO WATCH

Ike Ugo has scored four goals in his last five outings after joining Sheffield Wednesday on loan from French side Troyes in the January transfer window. The 25-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Cardiff City for whom he hit the target four times in 22 appearances. The Lewisham-born attacker, a Canada international, started out in Chelsea’s youth ranks.

FORM GUIDE

Millers: LLLLLL

Owls: LLWLWW

Wednesday followed up their 2-0 victory at Millwall with a 2-1 home win over Bristol City last Saturday.

RECENT MEETINGS

Oct 29, 2023, Championship: Owls 2 Millers 0

Feb 13, 2022, League One: Owls 0 Millers 2

Freddie Ladapo, Michael Smith

Aug 21, 2021, League One: Millers 0 Owls 2

Mar 3, 2021, Championship: Owls 1 Millers 2

Michael Smith, Freddie Ladapo

Oct 8, 2020, Championship: Millers 3 Owls 0

Jamie Lindsay 2, Dan Barlaser pen

OPPOSITION BOSS

German Danny Rohl was appointed in October and his first win came in a 2-0 derby triumph over the Millers at Hillsborough later that month. The 34-year-old, a defender in his playing days, had coached at Southampton and Bayern Munich and been assistant boss of the German national side before stepping into the hot-seat for the first time with Wednesday to become the youngest boss in the EFL.

MAN IN THE MIDDLE

David Webb is a referee of huge experience, having taken charge of more than 500 matches since his League Two debut back in 2008. The County Durham official's most recent Rotherham match was the 0-0 draw at Hull City last April. This term, he has shown 98 yellow cards and one red in 24 matches. Before becoming a full-time ref, he worked for a charity that supports adults with learning difficulties and mental-health problems.

