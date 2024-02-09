Millwall v RUFC 20.09.2023

The head coach stopped short of criticising the Elland Road outfit for the amount they are charging but said it was "disappointing" that supporters are being priced out of the Championship clash.

His side will be cheered on by an away crowd of only a few hundred whereas in past seasons followers have travelled in their thousands along the M1.

“It's disappointing if fans can't get there and watch their club for certain reasons,” he told the Advertiser. “It means a lot to people to go and watch their team. It's important for families and children - the next generation of fans.

“I appreciate how much it costs for families to watch football because I take my (two) kids. By the time you've got your tickets, travelled and bought drinks and programmes et cetera it's very expensive.”

Leeds had offered Rotherham a reciprocal price deal, saying they would charge £25 tomorrow if the Millers did the same for the 1-1 draw at AESSEAL New York Stadium late last year

Rotherham chose to leave their price at £27 for the November 24 fixture in S60, which saw Leeds then bring the £45 figure for adult tickets into play. In the Premier League, there is a £30 price cap for away fans.

Millers supporters reacted with fury when the price was announced, with the huge majority of them deciding to boycott the match.Coach providers had been taking bookings but cancelled their travel plans as the anger grew.

Richardson, who grew up supporting Leeds and was a season-ticket-holder at Elland Road, admitted the derby occasion won't be the same as his bottom-placed side take on a side going for promotion.