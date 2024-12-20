A rare appearance in Rotherham United shirt for Esapa Osong, at Crawley Town. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ESAPA Osong's time with Rotherham United is over following the early termination of his frustrating loan spell at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The young striker was hit by a succession of injuries after his summer revival and has now returned permanently to parent club Nottingham Forest.

He managed only three starts and seven substitute appearances and departs having scored just one goal.

“Esapa's gone back, it happened last week,” manager Steve Evans confirmed.

A groin issue had flared up again, leaving the 20-year-old facing another protracted spell in the treatment room.

“The prognosis was a six-week injury with less than four weeks to the January transfer window,” Evans said. “Forest are in the Premier League and have medical staff in abundance so it made sense that they look after him.”

Osong is a highly-rated prospect and the Millers fought off competition from other clubs to land him.

Evans even left a pre-season boot camp in St Andrews, Scotland, and took a train back south of the border to meet the player and convince him to move to South Yorkshire.

“I feel for the kid,” the manager said. “He has a lot of talent but hasn't had the chance to show it with us.”

Rotherham held an option to send Osong back in January and would, in all likelihood, have chosen to exercise it had he remained with them until then.