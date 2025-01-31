Cohen Bramall playing for Rotherham United earlier this season. Picture: Jim Brailsford

COHEN Bramall today left Rotherham United and moved up a division to join Championship Portsmouth.

The Millers are receiving a fee for the 28-year-old who had fallen out of favour at AESSEAL New York Stadium under manager Steve Evans but how much it is has not been made public.

Rotherham paid a six-figure amount to take him from Lincoln City in the summer of 2022.

Talks between the League One Millers and Pompey had been going on for the last few days.

Evans said yesterday: “You don't want to lose good players but every player has a value. Cohen is out of contract in the summer so it may be right to sell.”

Bramall trained with the Millers yesterday morning and met with his manager at Roundwood before travelling to the south coast to complete the transfer.

The deal he has signed is a short-term one and runs only to the end of the season.

The left-back, who can also play as a wing-back or winger, made 102 appearances for Rotherham.

He becomes the sixth exit in the January transfer window and so far two players have come the New York door: loan midfielders Louie Sibley and Dan Gore.

The Millers are seeking to add a striker to their ranks before Monday night’s deadline.