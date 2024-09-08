Rotherham United centre-forward Sam Nombe. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United rebuffed late interest in the transfer window for record signing Sam Nombe, manager Steve Evans has revealed.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more

The 25-year-old endured a difficult first season at AESSEAL New York Stadium after arriving in a £1-million-plus switch from Exeter City last August when the Millers were in the Championship.

However, he has stood out in the early stages of the campaign in the division below, prompting clubs to make enquiries as the period for summer business drew to a close on August 30.

“In the last week of the window, three or four phone calls came in to me or Rob ((director of football recruitment Scott) and just didn't get any joy back from us,” Evans said. “We wanted to keep him.”

Nombe has scored only once in seven outings this term, against Crewe Alexandra in the Carabao Cup, but his all-round play has been impressive and he has come close to more goals on a number of occasions.

His performances are in contrast to the relegation campaign when he struggled to justify the size of his fee and hit the target three times in 41 second-tier outings.

“We've got the boy a lot fitter, a lot sharper," said Evans who was appointed in April. “We've got him a lot more focused. I think he's got a lot more belief in himself, which comes from the coaching staff and myself.

“He has been a different player. He's been a player who everyone suddenly wants to applaud. Everyone gets off their seat when he makes that run, when he gets the ball. We're delighted he's here.”

Despite being the leading scorer in pre-season, the 25-year-old was only a substitute on August 10 opening day at his old club, Exeter, with his manager saying he hadn't trained well in the build-up to the clash.

But he came off the bench and almost equalised in a 1-0 defeat and has since started every league fixture.

The attacker is a proven hitman at this level, having scored 17 times in the 2022/23 campaign for Exeter to earn his move to AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Rotherham believe he can exceed that tally for them and had no hesitation in shutting down the attention of potential suitors last month.

“It didn't go as far as written offers because people were ascertaining whether we'd be prepared to do something,” Evans said. “The straight answer was ‘no’.”