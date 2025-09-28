Rotherham United player Marvin Kaleta. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are waiting for the verdict on Marvin Kaleta who this weekend became the latest in a long line of their players to be hit by injury.

The wide man needed treatment in the first half of yesterday's League One clash at Mansfield Town and failed to reappear after the interval.

He is to be assessed at the club's Roundwood base by medical staff who will determine if he has any chance of recovering in time to face leaders Bradford City in the Yorkshire derby at AESSEAL New York Stadium on Thursday night.

“He got a knock and we had to bring him off,” manager Matt Hamshaw said in his post-match conference following the 2-1 loss at the One Call Stadium. “He felt like he could get to half-time. But then it was too much of a risk.

“We don't know what it is at this minute. We'll wait and see.”

Rotherham, in 21st spot, have been plagued by injuries all season and were without more than half a dozen first-team contenders against Town.

Bradford head to New York with only one league defeat to their name this term and will be backed by a large away following.

The Millers are optimistic that striker Martin Sherif will make the contest following a month-long absence with a hamstring problem and that midfielder Shaun McWilliams will be available after missing out against Mansfield with a leg issue.

“Hopefully, we get one or two players back for Thursday,” Hamshaw said. “I think you'll see a different side to us then.”