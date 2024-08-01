Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are willing to play a game of patience as they try to secure the loan winger they have been pursuing for the last fortnight.

Manager Steve Evans met with the target a week last Sunday and a decision now rests with the player's parent club.

The boss would like a deal to be wrapped up as soon as possible but accepts he may have to bide his time until after the League One season starts on August 10.

“It could go beyond opening day,” he said. “We have to be prepared to wait on this one. We're at the beck and call of another club.

“We're also trying to do one or two other bits that (director of football recruitment) Rob Scott and myself are working on. Whether we can get them over the line remains to be seen. We're really trying.”

Meanwhile, the Millers are gearing up for two outings in the space of two days.

They are due to play a behind-closed-doors friendly away from home against Championship opposition tomorrow and then face Doncaster Rovers at AESSEAL New York Stadium on Saturday in a clash that serves as former captain Richard Wood's testimonial game.

“We have a very good squad and we will field strong sides in both matches,” Evans pledged.