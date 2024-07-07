Rotherham United and their new way of signing players
Previous boss Matt Taylor brought in a number of ageing players with chequered fitness backgrounds who all went on to spend significant amounts of time in the treatment room as the Millers crashed out of the Championship.
The new man in the hot-seat, Steve Evans, claims Taylor was informed by club medics that the new arrivals had a “five out of five” risk of breaking down but still sanctioned the signings.
“Our chairman (Tony Stewart) became aware of that and we've changed certain processes,” the manager said.
Nowadays, Evans, Stewart, director of football recruitment Rob Scott, chief operating officer Paul Douglas and vice-chairman Richard Stewart are all in the loop when it comes to the injury records of potential newcomers.
The boss added: “Medical information goes to myself, to Rob, to Paul, to Richard, to the chairman, so we're all well aware.
“If there's an element of risk, it can become a shared decision rather than a one-man decision.”
Evans has made ten signings so far and is hoping for another either before the Millers head north of the border for a week-long pre-season camp on Tuesday or while they're away in Scotland.
“We're in dialogue with a few players to fill the group,” he confirmed.
The long-term plan is to reduce the average age of the squad, although Evans has had no qualms in giving contracts to a pair of 34-year-old midfielders, Liam Kelly and Alex MacDonald.
“Age is a number for me,” he said. “It's more about where your performance levels are. The difference with the players of an older age we've signed this year is that they haven't come with historical injury problems, they've come from actively playing games.
“That's a key thing for me. Rob will tell you, he's often bringing names to me and the first thing we look at between us is the stats. Has he played? When has he played? How many games has he played? That's all part of the analysis to make sure they're fit and ready. We don't want to be starting the season missing six players.”
Eight of the new boys played a part in Friday night's 7-0 win over non-league Parkgate as the Millers kicked off their programme of pre-season fixtures in preparation for an assault on League One promotion next term.
“We're in a really good place and we're going to reduce the average age as and when we can,” Evans said.
