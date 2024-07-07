Rotherham United manager Steve Evans and chairman Tony Stewart. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

ROTHERHAM United have introduced new working methods as they seek to ensure that the recruitment issues that blighted last season never happen again.

Previous boss Matt Taylor brought in a number of ageing players with chequered fitness backgrounds who all went on to spend significant amounts of time in the treatment room as the Millers crashed out of the Championship.

The new man in the hot-seat, Steve Evans, claims Taylor was informed by club medics that the new arrivals had a “five out of five” risk of breaking down but still sanctioned the signings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our chairman (Tony Stewart) became aware of that and we've changed certain processes,” the manager said.

Rotherham United manager Steve Evans and chairman Tony Stewart. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

Nowadays, Evans, Stewart, director of football recruitment Rob Scott, chief operating officer Paul Douglas and vice-chairman Richard Stewart are all in the loop when it comes to the injury records of potential newcomers.

The boss added: “Medical information goes to myself, to Rob, to Paul, to Richard, to the chairman, so we're all well aware.

“If there's an element of risk, it can become a shared decision rather than a one-man decision.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans has made ten signings so far and is hoping for another either before the Millers head north of the border for a week-long pre-season camp on Tuesday or while they're away in Scotland.

“We're in dialogue with a few players to fill the group,” he confirmed.

The long-term plan is to reduce the average age of the squad, although Evans has had no qualms in giving contracts to a pair of 34-year-old midfielders, Liam Kelly and Alex MacDonald.

“Age is a number for me,” he said. “It's more about where your performance levels are. The difference with the players of an older age we've signed this year is that they haven't come with historical injury problems, they've come from actively playing games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That's a key thing for me. Rob will tell you, he's often bringing names to me and the first thing we look at between us is the stats. Has he played? When has he played? How many games has he played? That's all part of the analysis to make sure they're fit and ready. We don't want to be starting the season missing six players.”

Eight of the new boys played a part in Friday night's 7-0 win over non-league Parkgate as the Millers kicked off their programme of pre-season fixtures in preparation for an assault on League One promotion next term.