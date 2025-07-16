Dru Yearwood in Rotherham United colours.

ROTHERHAM United are in talks with Dru Yearwood and Josh Benson over permanent deals for the trial duo.

The midfield pair, who have both been sold for seven-figure fees in the past, have both impressed during their short time with the club and manager Matt Hamshaw is keen to make them part of his squad for the upcoming League One campaign.

“We're a little bit down the line with both of them,” he told the Advertiser. “Let's wait and see. Conversations are happening as we move forward.”

Yearwood, aged 25, went to Brentford for £1 million in 2019 after making his name with Southend United while Benson, also 25, cost Barnsley a similar amount when he left Burnley four years ago.

Josh Benson in trial action for Rotherham United. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

They are free agents and contracts at AESSEAL New York Stadium could be in place by the time Rotherham face Sheffield United in a home friendly on Saturday.

“We're hoping that in the next few days we can come to an agreement,” Hamshaw said. “You can see the qualities that they can bring. They bring good experience and they've played at the level. That's key for me.”

Yearwood's third-tier days came with Southend before his switch to the Bees and then a four-year MLS spell with New York Red Bulls and Nashville SC while Benson spent two seasons in the division with the Tykes.

The Millers are stepping up their recruitment as August 2 opening day approaches and yesterday signed 20-year-old central defender Lenny Agbaire from Celtic on a three-year deal.

They remain in hot pursuit of more centre-halves, a striker, another midfielder and wing-backs.

Hamshaw's side maintained their 100 per cent pre-season record with a 3-0 win at Harrogate Town on Tuesday night. Yearwood and Agbaire started and Benson came off the bench in the second half.

“We're a million miles away from where I want to be, but we're doing okay,” the boss said. “There are things that we are working on daily that are coming through.

“A lot of bits still need tinkering with. Hopefully this week we can add a couple more bodies and really strive to get to where we want to be.

“I've said all along, some of it is going to take a bit of time. I don't want to get too carried away with results at the minute. It's not about that, it's about fitness. We do look a bit fitter, a bit more energetic.

“I was pleased with some aspects of our performance. I thought we were good in the second half. In the first half, we were a little bit too passive, a little bit too ‘backwards passing’. Then we started putting the ball in for Sam (Nombe) and Jordan (Hugill) and you could see what a handful those two are going to be this season.

“We're looked a threat. We got the ball wide, got crosses into the box and played with a bit more impetus, which I was really pleased with.”