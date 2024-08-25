Giosue Bellagambi plays for Rotherham United against Doncaster Rovers on August 3. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United will discover next week whether trialist goalkeeper Giosue Bellagambi will be joining them on a permanent deal.

The 22-year former Huddersfield Town man made two appearances in pre-season friendlies and trained with the Millers three weeks ago.

Manager Steve Evans, who is seeking to add a third keeper to his League One squad before Friday's end of the summer transfer window, says the Uganda international has been offered terms and is due to give the club his answer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We've not seen him since his trial,” the boss told the Advertiser. “I think the kid has been having another club look at him. We've put something to him. It's his decision.

Giosue Bellagambi plays for Rotherham United against Doncaster Rovers on August 3. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“We've given him until after this weekend. Obviously we need an answer before the window closes. If he's a ‘no’, we'll bring another youngster in.”

Croydon-born Bellagambi had been with Huddersfield since 2018 but never made a senior appearance for the Terriers and went out on a series of non-league loans.

Rotherham want a third-choice ‘training’ goalkeeper and any new arrival is unlikely to challenge Dillion Phillips or Cameron Dawson for the first-team jersey.