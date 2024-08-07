Rotherham United and the trialist goalkeeper

By Paul Davis
Published 7th Aug 2024, 17:42 GMT
Updated 7th Aug 2024, 17:49 GMT
Rotherham United trialist Giosue Bellagambi. Picture: Jim Brailsford
GIOSUE Bellagambi is the trialist goalkeeper bidding to earn a contract with Rotherham United.

The 22-year-old has spent the last four years with Huddersfield Town and is now a free agent after parting company with the Terriers.

The Millers, who kick off their League One season this weekend, have been impressed by what they have seen so far and plan to keep him in their camp before making a decision on a deal.

“We like him,” said manager Steve Evans. “We've done nothing about it yet. Our priority is the 46 league games.”

Croydon-born Bellagambi, who is a Uganda international, came on as a late substitute in last Saturday's friendly with Doncaster Rovers. It is also believed he had some game-time in the private match at Sheffield Wednesday a day earlier.

“He's due back in with us later this week,” said Evans. “Nothing is going to happen before the weekend. We certainly need a third goalkeeper in the building.”

Bellagambi never made a senior appearance for Huddersfield and went out on a series of non-league loans. He was also on loan at League Two Salford in 2023 but didn't play.

If he signs for Rotherham, he would initially provide back-up to Cameron Dawson and Dillon Phillips.

