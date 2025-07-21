Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jim Brailsford

A NEW striker remains on Rotherham United's wanted list but manager Matt Hamshaw is set to strengthen other areas of his team before landing an extra hitman for the 2025/26 League One campaign.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fitness permitting, the Millers are likely to kick off the season a week on Saturday with Sam Nombe and Jordan Hugill as their front two.

With Josh Kayode and Ciaran McGuckin sidelined by injuries, the club are light on numbers in attack and keen to bolster their forward line with a signing.

“We're a little bit short up front,” Hamshaw acknowledged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the flurry of transfer activity that is expected this week will focus on other positions.

“You don't have to be a rocket scientist to work out that we need wing-backs,” the boss said. “I'm hopeful we can strengthen in that area very soon. Defensively, we're a little bit short as well.”

If everything goes according to plan, a wing-back, a centre-half and another midfielder will be added to the squad before this Saturday’s final pre-season fixture, at Accrington Stanley.

That would take the number of summer arrivals to eight.

However, sometimes move take longer to finalise than anticipated and there isn’t a guarantee that all three deals will go through by the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamshaw and director of football recruitment Rob Scott have a specific main target in mind in their striker hunt but also have other names to turn to if an agreement can’t be reached.

They are prepared to bide their time and are keeping an open mind as they know the market will further open up in the next few weeks.

“We have to understand that better players might turn up later in this window,” Hamshaw said.