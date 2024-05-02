g

The 61-year-old, who took the hot-seat a fortnight ago, may offer some of them new contracts but a number are expected to leave AESSEAL New York Stadium as the boss seeks to reduce the average age of the squad and build a team capable of contending for League One promotion next term.

Players have a final chance to stake their claim on the last day of the Championship campaign on Saturday against Cardiff City, but Evans says most of his decisions have already been made.

Once the meetings - which will also involve number two Paul Raynor - have taken place, an announcement is set to quickly follow.

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“It's always subject to board approval, but the retained list should come out on Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday morning at the latest,” the manager told the Advertiser.

“It's not for me to allow players to sit there for four to five days thinking about what they'd like their future to be versus where we, as a club, see their future.

“It's important we meet them face to face as much as we can and go through the decision, good or not so good depending on how they look at it, in a really sincere way and give them an honest opinion.

“We're fresh faces to this. We'll tell them where we're going and how we're trying to get there.”

Non-playing football staff will also discover on Tuesday whether they are being kept on or will need to seek employment elsewhere.

Evans has spoken with chairman Tony Stewart to inform him of his thinking and says he met with director of football recruitment Rob Scott for two hours this morning.

Rotherham sign off this weekend in a 12.30pm kick-off in S60 against mid-table opposition.

Evans said: “The players have a final chance to say: ‘I should be playing a part at New York Stadium.’ Who wouldn't want to play a part here?

“Every game is an opportunity to impress, especially when it's new people who are going to be making some big decisions.

“We're well known to Rotherham supporters but not so well known to the playing staff. We're known at a distance by them, we haven't been in the trenches with them.”

Those whose deals are due to expire include Jamie Lindsay, Shane Ferguson, Sean Morrison, Lee Peltier, Sam Clucas, Tyler Blackett, Cafu and Tolaji Bola.

The boss, back for a second spell in charge after three years of success a decade ago, says he is basing his verdicts purely on playing contributions and that the fine details of the departures will be in the hands of Scott, chief operating officer Paul Douglas and finance director Karen Thomas.

“The one thing I give is a football opinion,” he said. “These will be football decisions, the rest of the decisions lie with other people.

“There are certain aspects of certain contracts and, of course, you have to discuss that with Rob, Paul and Karen and the people who do the numbers,” he said.

“It's too hard a job in the modern game to want to do all of it yourself. You have to delegate to people who you know are working really diligently for the club.”

Evans' dates with the players will take place before he gives a presentation to Stewart and the board outlining what he feels is required to spark a revival following relegation this term.