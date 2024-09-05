Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are monitoring the free-agent market but are unlikely to add to their squad now that the transfer window has drawn to a close.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Steve Evans is content with the 14 signings he has made over the summer and believes he has assembled a group that can contend for League One promotion.

Even though players without clubs can still be signed, the boss isn't expecting the Millers to make a move for any of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're always looking and always seeing if anything could help us,” he told the Advertiser. “We'll keep up to date with who's available, but we're happy with what we've got.

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“What some people seem to forget is that we did a lot of our recruitment early. We're pleased with that work and we believe that, over the course of the season, this new group of players will prove themselves.”

Rotherham's numbers are poised to be boosted by the return from injury of defenders Sean Raggett and Joe Rafferty.

“They are like two new signings,” Evans said. “If we'd have signed those two last Friday on deadline day everyone would have been going: ‘Wow.’”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some well-known players are still seeking employment, but the boss cautioned: “There are downsides to the free-agent market. Most of those lads won't have played any competitive football for several months.

“We're really pleased with our group. We have strength in every area. People mention right-back because Joe's been out but we have never had an issue there.

“People need to tell me a game where we've had a problem at right-back. There hasn't been one. We're in a really good place.”