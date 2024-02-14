gg

The 25-year-old, who is in his third year in South Yorkshire, has become a key figure for the Millers with his ability to perform as a centre-half as well as a midfielder.

His present deal is due to expire at the conclusion of the Championship campaign but the Advertiser understands that Rotherham hold an option to extend it by a further 12 months.

The club are planning to hold contract talks with some players who are approaching the end of their time at New York and Odoffin is likely to be one of them.

After a difficult first year following his move south from Scottish side Hamilton Academical, the former Reading youngster forced his way into then-manager Matt Taylor's Championship line-up last season and has been a second-tier regular this term under Taylor and then new boss Leam Richardson.

Odoffin is being tight-lipped on his future, telling the Advertiser: “I'll wait for conversations to happen. Until then, I don't really have any comment.”

Richardson is an admirer of the utility man, who joined the Millers as a midfielder, and has selected him as a centre-half in every match since he became head coach on December 11.

“He's certainly one of the shining lights, with him being asked to go and play in a different position and excelling,” the boss said. “It suits his attributes and he's taken to it very well.

“It's a great strength of individuals when they can play in more than one position and give a really strong account of themselves. He can take great credit for what he's done.

“His level level of performance since I've been in the building has been absolutely top class.”

Other players nearing the end of their deals include midfield men Ollie Rathbone and Jamie Lindsay, centre-backs Tyler Blackett, Sean Morrison and Grant Hall, right-back Lee Peltier, winger Shane Ferguson and young attacker Ciaran McGuckin.

In Rathbone's case, the club can activate a 12-month extension if necessary.

Richardson said; "In the coming weeks conversations will, I'm sure, naturally open up with certain parties and we'll see where we go from there.

“Conversations need to be had and need to be escalated one way or another.”

Rotherham are in bottom spot, well adrift of safety, and look destined to be in League One next season. That scenario will be a factor in any new-deal discussions.