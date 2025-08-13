Carabao Cup progress for Rotherham United at Salford City where Denzel Hall was one of the scorers in a penalty shoot-out. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United's reward for their success in a penalty shoot-out this week is a Carabao Cup away day at either neighbours Barnsley or Fleetwood Town.

The second-round draw was made this evening and pitted the Millers against one of the two of the sides that face each other tonight in round one.

Matt Hamshaw's men made sure their name was in the hat by beating Salford City on spot-kicks yesterday.

Their next tie is likely to be played on Tuesday August 26 in the week leading up to their League One derby at Doncaster Rovers.

A short trip for another South Yorkshire showdown at Oakwell would be preferable to a long trip to the north-west coast, even though Fleetwood are a division below the third-tier Tykes.

Eleven Premier teams were in the draw but Rotherham missed out on top-flight opposition. The other nine elite sides have qualified for European tournaments and join the domestic competition at the third-round stage.

The draw was regionalised, ensuring northern opponents for the Millers.

Rotherham travelled to Fleetwood in the second round last season and lost 2-1.