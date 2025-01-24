Rotherham United and the attempt to land Sheffield United teen striker
The 18-year-old striker is a top prospect and has played in the Premier League and Championship since joining the Blades from Hamilton Academical in 2023.
Millers manager Steve Evans was keen to add the Scot to his League One squad in a loan deal but has been informed that the youngster is not being allowed to leave Bramall Lane.
Evans and Blades boss Chris Wilder enjoy a warm relationship and there has twice been contact about the situation.
“We enquired about him a week or two ago,” the Rotherham chief told the Advertiser today. “Chris said then that he was not letting the boy out. I checked with Chris again this morning.”
Oné, a Scottish youth international, made 35 appearances for Hamilton before moving south of the border for an undisclosed fee.
He had one Premier League outing, against Arsenal, as the Blades were relegated from the top flight last season and this term has made 11 Championship appearances, scoring once, in Wilder's men push for pole position in the second tier.
Glasgow-born Evans made a light-hearted reference to the forward's heritage after selling Scottish centre-half Jamie McCart to Hearts earlier in this month's window.
“Ryan is a top talent and we would have loved to have had him here,” he said.
“I would have particularly liked it because he's a Scot, like me. I've lost my Braveheart in Jamie McCart! I need another one.”
Meanwhile, the Millers head to Burton Albion tomorrow weeking to extend their unbeaten run to seven matches.
Sam Nombe is a fitness concern because of a hamstring issue while fellow striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, who has been on the bench for recent games, is also in the treatment room.
“Jonno has been feeling his calf after doing some strenuous work last Saturday and Sunday,” Evans said. “We'll see how he is.”
