Figures released today by the FA showed that the Millers' bill was £440,671 in a 12-month spell in which only six teams kept their total below the £1-million mark.

Topping the list are the three clubs relegated from the Premier League last May: Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton.

Leeds paid out a whopping £13m-plus amount while the Foxes and the Saints came in at £8m-plus and £7m-plus respectively.

The FA's numbers relate to the period from February 1 2023 to February 1 2024, which means they take in last summer's transfer window and the recent January one.

Players Rotherham brought in on full deals in the first of those windows included Cafu, fellow midfielder Christ Tiehi and striker Sam Nombe who became the club's first seven-figure recruit at around £1.1m.

They made only three signings - all loans - in the New Year.

Derby rivals Sheffield Wednesday recorded the second-lowest figure, at £508,652, and Plymouth Argyle's spend of £586,849 was the next lowest after that.

The Millers' £440,671 is more than their £273,412 outlay from the previous year which covered the summer window following promotion from League One and the January 2023 dealing that saw centre-forward Jordan Hugill and centre-half Sean Morrison move to AESSEAL New York Stadium.

It reflects the extra investment in recruitment owner Tony Stewart has made in a vain bid to achieve Championship survival for a second successive season.

However, the chairman has always kept Rotherham on a sound financial footing during his 16 years at the helm and won't spend recklessly beyond the club's means.

In the Premier League, nearly £410m was paid to agents, with Chelsea in number-one spot with more than £75m.

Full Championship list

Leeds United: £13,287,748

Leicester City: £8,113,789

Southampton: £7,537,386

Watford: £4,693,267

Norwich City: £4,276,648

West Bromwich Albion: £2,175,545

Stoke City: £2,087,333

Hull City: £2,101,758

Coventry City: £1,834,865

Sunderland: £1,606,021

Middlesbrough: £1,444,183

Cardiff City: £1,397,061

Ipswich Town: £1,263,523

Preston North End: £1,157,313

Huddersfield Town: £1,151,163

Birmingham City: £1,115,393

Queens Park Rangers: £1,052,640

Swansea City: £1,034,658

Bristol City: £896,854

Blackburn Rovers: £893,589

Millwall: £682,948

Plymouth Argyle: £586,849

Sheffield Wednesday: £508,562