Rotherham United and the amount of money they've paid to agents
Figures released today by the FA showed that the Millers' bill was £440,671 in a 12-month spell in which only six teams kept their total below the £1-million mark.
Topping the list are the three clubs relegated from the Premier League last May: Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton.
Leeds paid out a whopping £13m-plus amount while the Foxes and the Saints came in at £8m-plus and £7m-plus respectively.
The FA's numbers relate to the period from February 1 2023 to February 1 2024, which means they take in last summer's transfer window and the recent January one.
Players Rotherham brought in on full deals in the first of those windows included Cafu, fellow midfielder Christ Tiehi and striker Sam Nombe who became the club's first seven-figure recruit at around £1.1m.
They made only three signings - all loans - in the New Year.
Derby rivals Sheffield Wednesday recorded the second-lowest figure, at £508,652, and Plymouth Argyle's spend of £586,849 was the next lowest after that.
The Millers' £440,671 is more than their £273,412 outlay from the previous year which covered the summer window following promotion from League One and the January 2023 dealing that saw centre-forward Jordan Hugill and centre-half Sean Morrison move to AESSEAL New York Stadium.
It reflects the extra investment in recruitment owner Tony Stewart has made in a vain bid to achieve Championship survival for a second successive season.
However, the chairman has always kept Rotherham on a sound financial footing during his 16 years at the helm and won't spend recklessly beyond the club's means.
In the Premier League, nearly £410m was paid to agents, with Chelsea in number-one spot with more than £75m.
Full Championship list
Leeds United: £13,287,748
Leicester City: £8,113,789
Southampton: £7,537,386
Watford: £4,693,267
Norwich City: £4,276,648
West Bromwich Albion: £2,175,545
Stoke City: £2,087,333
Hull City: £2,101,758
Coventry City: £1,834,865
Sunderland: £1,606,021
Middlesbrough: £1,444,183
Cardiff City: £1,397,061
Ipswich Town: £1,263,523
Preston North End: £1,157,313
Huddersfield Town: £1,151,163
Birmingham City: £1,115,393
Queens Park Rangers: £1,052,640
Swansea City: £1,034,658
Bristol City: £896,854
Blackburn Rovers: £893,589
Millwall: £682,948
Plymouth Argyle: £586,849
Sheffield Wednesday: £508,562
Rotherham United: £440,671Total: £61,340,767