Josh Benson in action during his Rotherham United trial. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

ROTHERHAM United will reveal early next week whether Josh Benson has become the second summer trialist to win a permanent deal.

The midfielder made his fourth pre-season appearance in today's home friendly with Sheffield United and has been in talks with the Millers over a contract to keep him at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Manager Matt Hamshaw says an outcome has been reached an expects an announcement from the club on Monday.

He gave no definite confirmation but his language seemed to suggest that the player's future lies in S60.

“A decision has been made,” he said. “All will be revealed in a short period of time. Josh has done well. He's come in and impressed.”

Benson came on at half-time in the 5-0 loss against the Blades while fellow midfield man Dru Yearwood played the first half, having brought his trial to a successful conclusion by signing an initial one-year deal earlier in the day.

League One Rotherham showed up well at times this afternoon before a combination of their own tired legs and their Championship opponents' superior quality and weight of numbers led to a chastening 5-0 loss.

The Blades were able to change their entire starting 11 at the interval and went on to score four second-half goals. In contrast, the Millers made only a triple substitution at half-time and two of their three replacements later on were youngsters with little or no first-team experience.

Benson, who left Barnsley at the end of last season, played twice in his first trial week and Rotherham extended it by a further seven days, allowing to appear in two further games, against Harrogate Town last Tuesday and then the Blades today.

He and Yearwood, who had been without a club since leaving MLS football in America late last Year, are among the Millers playing catch-up with their fitness.

New boys Kian Spence, Lenny Agbaire and and Dan Gore also fall into that category.

Centre-half Agbaire last for an hour this afternoon and Rotherham fell away following his departure as other players showed signs of fatigue.

“I thought Lenny was great for 60 minutes,” Hamshaw said. “When he came off, it was tough for Reece (James), Zak (Jules) and ‘Raff’ (Joe Rafferty) because they've played more or less every minute of every pre-season game.

“That caught up with them today. They'll come out of it better for that.”

The boss is hopeful of three new signing in the next few days and said: “We need to get a few more bodies in so we can really move forward.”