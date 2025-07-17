Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are believed to be keen to bring Dutch defender Denzel Hall to AESSEAL New York Stadium as they seek to strengthen their squad for the new League One season.

The 24-year-old has spent all of his career in his native Holland and plays for Heerenveen who finished ninth in the country's top division, the Eredivisie, last term.

Millers manager Matt Hamshaw refused to confirm that Hall is a target but didn't rule it out either.

Speaking to the Advertiser after Tuesday's night's 3-0 win in a pre-season friendly at Harrogate Town, he said: “It would be wrong for me to comment on somebody else's player at the minute.

“I've said all summer that we're spreading the net fair and wide. Let's just wait and see. At this moment, any player at another club ... I'm not going to add to speculation.”

Rotherham brought in central defender Lenny Agbaire earlier this week - the third incoming of the summer and intend to further reinforce their backline during the transfer window.

Hall, who was born in Rotterdam and is of Jamaican descent, can operate as a centre-half or a right-back.

He has two years left on the deal with Heerenveen he signed in 2023 so any move is likely to involve a fee.

The former Holland under-17 international, who started out with Feyenoord, has been attracting interest from at least one other English third-tier side.

Meanwhile, with the Millers short on numbers, Hamshaw turned to several academy youngsters in the second half at Harrogate. Lewis Clarke, Ben Scothern, Micah Lewens, Tom Renshaw and Cairo Hazell all saw action, and Lewens played a key part in Jordan Hugill's hat-trick strike with an overlapping run and right-flank cross.

“I felt really old on the bench, like a grandad!” Hamshaw grinned. “It's great to give the young players minutes. In an ideal world, we wouldn't use as many as we are doing at this moment, but fair play to them.

“As an academy player, you need a bit of luck and an opportunity. One or two did really well. Micah did really well, putting that ball in for Jordan's third goal.”