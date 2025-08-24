Rotherham United and a potential derby date for missing man Zak Jules
The 28-year-old reported a hamstring issue in training on the eve of the 2-2 draw at AESSEAL New York Stadium but tests have brought good news.
The Millers head to South Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers in six days' time and Jules has a chance of being part of the squad that makes the short trip along the M18.
“It's nothing major,” said manager Matt Hamshaw after watching his side produce a rousing second-half performance against the Latics and have victory in their sights before the visitors grabbed a late equaliser.
“We sent him for a precautionary scan on his hamstring. It's absolutely fine. I'm hoping he'll be back next week.”
Rotherham will investigate further, with the boss saying: “It might be a neural (relating to a nerve) thing. From what I've been told, I don't think it's a serious issue.”
Jules' availability would be a real boost as the Millers are low on numbers in their backline and are seeking to sign another centre-back before the close of the summer transfer window on September 1.
Full-backs Joe Rafferty and Reece James were pressed into service as central defenders either side of Sean Raggett in a back three against Wigan.
“I wanted Zak for today,” said Hamshaw in a post-match press conference. “You could see how short we are on centre-halves. I would have liked to have made a couple of changes in defence towards the end.
“The back three are giving me everything they've got and they probably need a little bit of help. It will be down to the board and myself to try to provide that.”
Rotherham are 17th in the early third-tier standings while newly-promoted Doncaster, who won at Port Vale yesterday, are eighth, having played a game more.
The Millers are also in derby action on Tuesday evening, at Barnsley in the second round of the Carabao Cup.