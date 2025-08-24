Rotherham United defender Zak Jules. Picture: Kerrie Beddows

ROTHERHAM United have their fingers crossed that Zak Jules will be declared fit for their first League One derby of the season after the centre-half sat out yesterday's clash with Wigan Athletic.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old reported a hamstring issue in training on the eve of the 2-2 draw at AESSEAL New York Stadium but tests have brought good news.

The Millers head to South Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers in six days' time and Jules has a chance of being part of the squad that makes the short trip along the M18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's nothing major,” said manager Matt Hamshaw after watching his side produce a rousing second-half performance against the Latics and have victory in their sights before the visitors grabbed a late equaliser.

“We sent him for a precautionary scan on his hamstring. It's absolutely fine. I'm hoping he'll be back next week.”

Rotherham will investigate further, with the boss saying: “It might be a neural (relating to a nerve) thing. From what I've been told, I don't think it's a serious issue.”

Jules' availability would be a real boost as the Millers are low on numbers in their backline and are seeking to sign another centre-back before the close of the summer transfer window on September 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full-backs Joe Rafferty and Reece James were pressed into service as central defenders either side of Sean Raggett in a back three against Wigan.

“I wanted Zak for today,” said Hamshaw in a post-match press conference. “You could see how short we are on centre-halves. I would have liked to have made a couple of changes in defence towards the end.

“The back three are giving me everything they've got and they probably need a little bit of help. It will be down to the board and myself to try to provide that.”

Rotherham are 17th in the early third-tier standings while newly-promoted Doncaster, who won at Port Vale yesterday, are eighth, having played a game more.

The Millers are also in derby action on Tuesday evening, at Barnsley in the second round of the Carabao Cup.