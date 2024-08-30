Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United are working on a deal to bring one more player to AESSEAL New York Stadium in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

Steve Evans had hoped to add a midfielder and a 'number 10' to his League One squad before tonight's 11pm close of business.

But the Millers manager revealed this morning that he anticipates a single deadline-day arrival at most.

"We're trying for one more signing," he said. "We should know by mid-afternoon whether we've got some joy from our hard work."

Two names are in the frame as director of football recruitment Rob Scott takes part in discussions over a 15th summer incoming but it's an 'either/or' situation and there is no possibility of both targets moving to New York.

Evans refused to say which position the club are seeking to fill but confirmed that both players are experienced pros and that any deal would be a permanent one.

The boss isn't expecting to lose any senior members of his group even though there have been offers from other clubs.

"I don't think it's going to be an extremely busy deadline day, certainly in terms of outs," he said. "That'll be a 'no'.

"It's well documented that there were bids on the table for two of our players last week. The bidding clubs have been told clearly that those players are not available so that's gone away."

Rotherham, who are still seeking their first win and goal of the campaign despite having more scoring attempts than any other side in the division, are at home to Huddersfield Town tomorrow.

The Terriers are in second spot, having won all three of their opening matches.