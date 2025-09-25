Rotherham United midfielder Shaun McWilliams. Picture: Jim Brailsford

SHAUN McWilliams could be ruled out of Rotherham United's travelling party this weekend as he battles against the injury niggle that he picked up earlier this month.

The in-form midfielder had to be substituted in the match at AFC Wimbledon on September 13 because of a leg complaint and then suffered the same fate five days ago in the home clash with Stockport County.

The problem isn't a severe one but may result in him staying at home when the Millers make the short trip to Mansfield Town on Saturday for their next League One encounter.

“He's struggling slightly,” said manager Matt Hamshaw. “He's going to be in a race against time.“

McWilliams began the season on the bench but forced himself into the side and has been one of the club's best performers in recent games.

The issue first arose at the Cherry Red Records Stadium when he suddenly pulled up while making a run on goal.

“It's lingering from the Wimbledon game,” Hamshaw said. “Shaun started off the game against Stockport all right and then during it he felt his leg stiffen up. He felt like his mobility wasn't amazing. That's why I brought him off.

“It's nothing serious but it might be that Saturday comes a bit too quickly for him.”

Happily, Rotherham are well stocked in midfield and won't be short of options in that department as they head to Field Mill seeking their first away points of the campaign.

Dru Yearwood could return to the matchday 18 after failing to even make the bench for the Stockport clash.

“We had too many midfielders,” Hamshaw said. “We had three among the substitutes in Kian (Spence), Kells (Liam Kelly) and Benno (Josh Benson). Unfortunately, Dru just missed out.”