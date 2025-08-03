Rotherham United legeng Ronnie Moore.

RONNIE Moore gave a pre-match address to Rotherham United's players on an emotional afternoon for the club legend as the Millers kicked off their League One campaign.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former striker and manager was at AESSEAL New York Stadium yesterday for the first time since revealing he is undergoing a battle against a form of blood cancer.

Present boss Matt Hamshaw invited him into the changing room before Rotherham's 2-1 opening-day triumph over Port Vale while there was a rousing ninth-minute tribute from supporters in recognition of the shirt number the 72-year-old used to wear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ronnie came in. That was nice,” Hamshaw, a lifelong Millers fan, said. “I've told the lads about him. Most of them already knew who he was but some of them didn't. I explained what a legend he is at this club.”

Moore, who was a prolific hitman in his playing days, was accompanied by John Breckin, the man with whom he enjoyed so much managerial success with Rotherham between 1997 and 2005.

“Ronnie spoke, he was a bit nervous,” Hamshaw said. “Breck obviously isn't shy! He spoke first and then Ronnie did.”

As the stadium clock ticked on to nine minutes, supporters in all four stands rose to demonstrate their backing for arguably the Millers' most popular figure ever, with Vale fans playing a full part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamshaw joined in the clapping in his technical area as the game was going on.

“The reception Ronnie got was fitting for a great man,” the boss said. “It's really nice to win for him during what is a bit of a tough time for him and his family.

“I've got so much time for him. He's given me so many great memories, as he has many other Millers fans.”

Moore, who was watching proceedings from the West Stand with his wife and daughter, was visibly moved by the applause and chants in his name and later used his X account to reveal just how touched he was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Can I thank all the Rotherham United Supporters for their support today,” he posted. “God only knows what I would do without you all and your love and support. It was fantastic.”

Hamshaw added: “We wish him well. I'm sure he'll recover, he's a fighter. He was a big number 9 for Rotherham and he'll be a big number 9 facing up to what he’s going through.

“It's a respect thing for me. He's trodden a path that I would really like to do. Whether I do or don't, we'll see. To have had the success he has had is an unbelievable achievement.”