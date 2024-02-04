Rival manager's comments on Rotherham United's New York Stadium pitch
The quality of the pitch has regularly won acclaim as one of the best in the division but, following his side's 2-0 win in their winter clash with the Millers, the Saints manager revealed how challenging his team had found it to play on.
“There's not much grass on it,” he said. “We had a few issues.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Martin made it clear he wasn't implying any disapproval of the surface and was merely commentating on feedback from his promotion-chasing squad.
“It's February,” he said. “When I spoke to the players, they said it's the toughest pitch they've played on all season.
“It's not a criticism of anyone. I really like coming here. The people are so friendly; really, really friendly. I'm just telling you what my players have told me.”
Rotherham's award-winning head groundsman, Dave Fellowes, is regarded as one of the leaders in his field and UEFA described the New York surface as the best of the tournament when the Women's Euros were held in England 18 months ago.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Martin himself has had a previous good experience of the pitch, dating back to August 2022.
“I came here with my last team, Swansea City, at the start of last season and it was immaculate,” he said. “It looked very different then to what it does now, which is understandable.”