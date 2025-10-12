Rival manager gives his verdict on Rotherham United
The visitors were 1-0 down at the break in yesterday's League One clash at Northampton Town but hit back to triumph 2-1.
Matt Hamshaw's men dominated proceedings following the interval and fully deserved their victory - a turn of events that was acknowledged by Cobblers manager Kevin Nolan.
“I was disappointed with some of the refereeing decisions but the simple fact is, we weren’t good enough today,” he said.
“Rotherham put it on us and I said to the lads afterwards that it was a big learning curve for us in the second half.”
Sam Hoskins put the home side ahead with a 26th-minute penalty – his 100th goal for the club – before Rotherham took control of the contest and headed back to South Yorkshire with three points thanks to goals from Joe Rafferty and Josh Benson.
They have a chance of exiting the drop zone and moving several places up the table if they can win at home to Leyton Orient next Saturday.
Nolan continued: “We didn’t manage the game as well today as we should have. The gaps we left out there were too big and even when we got the ball back our decision-making was way off.
“We were below par and we weren’t able to gain any momentum in the game. We can’t allow teams to come here and do what Rotherham did to us today.”