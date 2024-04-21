g

The Birmingham City interim manager conceded that one of the visitors' players was standing in an offside position when the ball was struck but claimed that it had no influence on the ball hitting the back of the net.

Away fans, whose team are in danger of going down, celebrated and ran on to the pitch before a late flag from the assistant referee ruled out the 76th-minute effort of Jay Stansfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The loan striker had shot through a crowded penalty area after latching on to Lee Peltier's header out from a free-kick

Action from the match between Rotherham United and Birmingham City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“There is a player in or around the goalkeeper,” Rowett said. “There's about 15 of them, but one is in an offside position.

“I don’t think the keeper saves it anyway. It does not impact his vision. Jay hits it so hard and low and wide of the keeper that he isn’t going to save it.”

Replays show that full-back Lee Buchanan was offside and was close enough to Johansson to impair the Swede's view.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second Birmingham man, centre-half Krystian Bielik, appears to be offside as well but is further away from Rotherham's shot-stopper.

The match, which marked former boss Steve Evans' return to the already-relegated Millers, finished 0-0, adding to the relegation worries of City who ended the weekend in 22nd place.

Rowett said of the contest: “It was an attritional game. The way that Rotherham are going to be set up, you know they’re going to be very direct, play for second balls and make it difficult to get out.

“I thought it was difficult to find any rhythm. It was a tough game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad