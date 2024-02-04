Reunion for former Rotherham United boss team Matt Taylor and Wayne Carlisle
Boss Matt Taylor and his assistant, Wayne Carlisle, parted company in November when the former was sacked and the latter stayed on at AESSEAL New York Stadium as interim chief.
Carlisle left the Championship Millers in December when Leam Richardson was appointed head coach and decided to take a short break over Christmas.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He has now returned to the game at League One Bristol Rovers where Taylor took the hot-seat only three weeks after being relieved of his Rotherham duties.
His role at the Memorial Ground has been described by Rovers as 'individual player development coach'.
The assistant's job has gone to former Aberdeen player Jamie McAllister who was once number two to Lee Johnson at Sunderland.
Taylor started well at Rovers and then endured a run of six games without a win before leading his team to victories in their last two matches.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Yesterday's 1-0 triumph at Exeter City, the club where he started out as a manager six years ago, left the Gas in tenth spot, 12 points away from play-off contention.
Forty-four-year-old Carlisle, whose family remained in the south west when he moved north to join the Millers in November 2022, is familiar with the Memorial Ground having spent two seasons at Rovers during his playing career.