Mallik Wilks takes the plaudits after sealing Rotherham United's triumph over Stevenage. Picture: Jim Brailsford

​STEVE Evans wiped his brow with a smile, a big exhalation of breath and a touch of theatre as he played to his audience in the West Stand.

The Rotherham United boss fully appreciated the value of the victory.

The start to the campaign hasn't been a smooth one and there had been a growing volume of boos at AESSEAL New York Stadium as the Millers struggled to impose themselves on one of their manager's former clubs.

Eventually, they came good with a touch of luck for the first goal from Jordan Hugill and a touch of supreme quality for the second from Mallik Wilks.

By Saturday's final whistle, not only had the Millers' League One position lifted, so had the mood.

It was a day to savour for Evans because it involved two of his great delights: winning and chocolate biscuits.

He and Stevenage counterpart Alex Revell go back a long, long way and the former striker who has played and coached under the Scot had brought with him a packet of his mentor's favourite confectionery.

For the first 70 minutes, against limited opposition, the home side were about as poor as they've been all season. For the last 20, they were closer to the best they've been and New York was able to revel and relax.

Jordan Hugill opens the scoring for Rotherham United against Stevenage. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“Yeah, you could feel tension,” Evans agreed. “But, even though there were a few heckles, I felt that our supporters were with us.

“You felt the relief from the supporters when the goal went in from Jordan. Then it's a special goal from Mallik.

“There was real contentment around the stadium that the game was going to bring three points. Alex has said to me in passing: ‘It could have been four or five at the end.’

“It's an important result. We knew that people would cast even more doubt on us if we didn't deal with this team.”

Alex Revell back at AESSEAL New York Stadium. Picture: Jim Brailsford

Stevenage never threatened in a flat first half, Rotherham did so twice.

Zak Jules rose well to get his head on Joe Powell's free-kick and force a save from Taye Ashby-Hammond, then Wilks fired wastefully into the North Stand after Cohen Bramall had set up Joe Hungbo for a shimmy and cross on the left flank.

Hugill was a spectator until the 58th minute and his arrival wasn't particularly welcomed by fans yet the centre-forward did more than anyone to turn the contest in the Millers' favour.

Another substitute, Jack Holmes, with his impish feet and attacking intent, didn't half help as well.

“At half-time, my conversations with Paul (number two Raynor) were about bringing Jordan on and changing from 4-3-3 to 4-4-2,” Evans said. “He'd been really good in training for the last couple of days.

“We gave it ten minutes and introduced him. That introduction changed how we played and changed the game. Having him as a focal point meant we could get up the pitch a little bit quicker. Stevenage couldn't handle him.”

Revell, who knows a thing or two about leading a Rotherham frontline, wholeheartedly concurred.

The hero of Wembley 2014, looking as lithe and as young as when he used to wear the red and white, had warmly embraced his old boss prior to hostilities commencing.

“I never, ever speak to an opposition manager in the lead-up to a game but when I was travelling home the day before the match I saw the Stevenage bus pass me,” Evans said.

“So I rang Alex and he said: ‘What do you want?’ I said: ‘Have you got my chocolate biscuits on your seat?’ He took a picture of them and sent it to me!”

On 70 minutes, Hugill took aim from just outside the box and the deflection off Lewis Freestone's shin that sent the ball looping high over Ashby-Hammond and into the roof of the net was just the kind of break Evans thinks his team have been short of.

The second goal, two minutes, later had nothing to do with fortune.

Holmes had cleverly found Sam Nombe whose first-time touch was heading into the net until it hit Ashby-Hammond's foot, then the bar and bounced out towards the corner flag.

Wilks then stunned everyone inside the ground except himself and his manager by hunting down the ball and smashing it in from an angle that simply didn't seem possible.

Keeper Ashby-Hammond is still trying to work out the maths. Before kick-off, there had been an impeccably-observed minute's silence to mark the forthcoming Remembrance Day.

Rotherham's manager stood with his head respectfully bowed, quiet on a touchline for a whole 60 seconds for probably the first time since he last paid tribute to fallen heroes.

There was no such restraint as he bolted wild-eyed from the dugout when Wilks struck and any last shreds of rancour in the stands gave way to raucous relief.

‘Mallik doesn't do tap-ins, does he?’ it was put to him.

“He should have done a tap-in in the first half and made things comfortable for us!” Evans grinned. “That was a chance he would put in the net 99 times out of 100.

“Missing then was down to confidence. When Jordan gets that ricochet and the ball goes in the net, you see Mallik and others blossom.

“The fact he scored from there is one million per cent no surprise to me. I see him do it every day in training.”

The Millers moved up from 17th place to 14th, leapfrogging the visitors along the way, and can enjoy the feeling for a fortnight as they don't play again in the league until the small matter of a November 8 South Yorkshire derby.

Having spoken to the media, Evans headed off to partake in a glass of wine with Revell and tuck into a biscuit or two.

Now on to Barnsley away and having a nibble at a top-half spot.

Stevenage (4-3-3): Taye Ashby-Hammond 6; Kane Smith 6 (Tyreece Simpson 82), Luther James-Wildin 6, Lewis Freestone 6, Dan Butler 6; Dan Phillips 7, Harvey White 6, Eli King 5 (Nick Freeman 65); Jake Young 5 (Elliott List 65, 5), Jamie Reid 5 (Aaron Pressley 82), Jordan Roberts 5. Subs not used: Murphy Cooper, Dan Kemp, Ryan Doherty.

Goals: Hugill 70, Wilks 72 (Rotherham).

Referee: Sunny Singh Gill (Middlesex).

Attendance: 8,896 (437).

Possession: Millers 51 per cent, Stevenage 49

Goal attempts: Millers 13, Stevenage 5

On target: Millers 5, Stevenage 1

Touches in opposition box: Millers 15, Stevenage 9

Corners: Millers 5 Stevenage 3

Fouls: Millers 19, Stevenage 21