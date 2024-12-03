Mallik Wilks in first-half action for Rotherham United against Lincoln City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

THE lights went out at AESSEAL New York Stadium before kick-off.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham United's home was plunged into winter gloom for a spell and the start of proceedings against League One visitors Lincoln City was delayed by half an hour until 8.15pm.

The Millers won't have minded the late night at all as they went on to bag a three-point haul for only the fifth time this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a run of four defeats in the last five league matches, victory came as a real relief and eased the pressure on manager Steve Evans.

Mallik Wilks in first-half action for Rotherham United against Lincoln City. Picture: Jim Brailsford

A loss could have dropped his team into the relegation places. Instead, they climbed from 19th to 17th spot thanks to goals from Sam Nombe and Sean Raggett.

An early injury to the visitors' Adam Jackson held things up for even longer and the first meaningful action came after nine minutes when Millers goalkeeper Dillon Phillips produced a flying save to keep out Ben House's fierce shot.

Evans has promised to be more “assertive” in his approach and it wasn't long before referee Martin Woods was having words with him in the Rotherham boss's technical area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Zak Jules header was comfortably held by the Imps' George Wickens in an even opening period.

Rotherham's poor start to the campaign meant that a number of fans had stayed away and plenty of seats that would normally be taken remained unfilled.

Those who were in the stadium were roused in the 21st minute when their side took a first-half lead at New York for the first time in a league contest this season.

Reece James sent in a lofted cross from the left and Nombe had found the right spot inside the six-yard box from which to head in the opening goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phillips came to the Millers' rescue again, getting down low to make a scrambling stop at the feet of House.

Lincoln had arrived in ninth place, only a point away from the play-offs, but Rotherham were playing with attacking intent and having more attempts on goal.

Christ Tiehi was thwarted by Wickens at the near post just before Evans' men trooped in for the interval holding a deserved lead.

With the treatment room finally clearing, Evans was able to pick from strength and Nombe and Mallik Wilks came back into the starting 11 after illness and injury respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was no place in the squad for Cameron Humphreys and Cohen Bramall but a welcome sight on the bench was Andre Green, fit again at last after a 14-month absence caused by a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Also among the substitutes was Jamie McCart who had recovered from an October calf issue.

The lead lasted for only five after the restart when Jules conceded a free-kick on the edge of the penalty area and Jovon Makama tucked away the rebound following Phillips' save from Jack Moyland's set-piece.

The visitors stepped up the pace and dominated for a spell but the next opportunity fell to Wilks who fired into the North Stand from 20 yards before Moylan shot wide at the other end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nombe appeared to be tripped inside the box in the 74th minute and there was disbelieving anger as penalty appeals were waved away. Happily, the fury was short-lived as, two minutes later, Raggett rose at close range to head in Joe Powell's cross and restore the Millers' lead.

They held their advantage to the end, sparking raucous celebrations at the final whistle.

Evans will be hoping that, in football terms, victory is a sign of the lights finally coming on this term.

Rotherham (4-3-3): Dillon Phillips; Joe Rafferty, Sean Raggett, Zak Jules, Reece James (Jamie McCart 90+5); Hakeem Odoffin, Christ Tiehi, Joe Powell; Mallik Wilks (Shaun McWilliams 90), Jonson Clarke-Harris, Sam Nombe (Alex MacDonald 90+2). Subs not used: Cameron Dawson, Alex MacDonald, Joe Hungbo, Andre Green, Jordan Hugill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lincoln (4-2-3-1): George Wickens; Tendayi Darikwa, Adam Jackson (Dom Jefferies 8), Paudie O'Connor, Sean Roughan; Conor McGrandles, Ethan Erhahon; Jovon Makama (Bailey Cadamarteri 80), Ethan Hamilton, Jack Moylan (Erik Ring 80); Ben House (Freddie Draper 66). Subs not used: Jamie Pardington, Reeco Hackett, JJ McKiernan.

Goals: Nombe 21, Raggett 77 (Rotherham); Makama 50 (Lincoln)

Referee: Martin Woods

Attendance: 8,995 (1,256)