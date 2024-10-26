Joe Hungbo in first-half action for Rotherham United against Stevenage. Picture: Jim Brailsford

BOOS turned to cheers as Rotherham United stepped up just when they needed to to get their faltering League One campaign back on track.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They had been making heavy weather of their clash against manager Steve Evans' former club at AESSEAL New York Stadium this afternoon and the disquiet among home fans was becoming louder and louder.

But proceedings were transformed midway through the second half as two goals were scored in rapid succession to see the Millers bounce back from two successive defeats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Hugill struck first and Mallik Wilks followed up with one of his trademark stunners to see the club leapfrog the visitors and move up to 14th place.

Joe Hungbo in first-half action for Rotherham United against Stevenage. Picture: Jim Brailsford

With no league match now for a fortnight, this was a perfect result for Rotherham.

Neither side threatened in a tame opening that brought no sights of goal as the Millers attacked the North Stand.

The first chance fell to the home team on 20 minutes when Zak Jules' header from a Joe Powell free-kick forced Taye Ashby-Hammond into a save down by his left-hand post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soon afterwards, Wilks flashed an effort across goal and wide.

Stevenage, managed by New York old boy Alex Revell, were without a number of regular starters because of injuries and suspensions but were containing Rotherham relatively comfortably.

Revell had played for Millers boss Evans a decade ago and then been a coach under him for the visitors.

The pair's bond was evident as they shared an embrace before kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also a minute's silence and a bugler playing the Last Post at the home league fixture closest to Remembrance Day.

A golden chance went begging on the half-hour mark when Cohen Bramall and Joe Hungbo combined well down the left flank only for Wilks to sky the latter's low cross into the kop.

The sun was out but no-one was shining on the pitch as a scrappy encounter neared the interval with the Millers enjoying most of the territory but unable to make the most of it.

Wilks raced in on goal but his shot from a tight angle was repelled by Ashby-Hammond and home keeper Cameron Dawson finally had something to occupy him when Dan Phillips tried his luck from distance in first-half stoppage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans had brought in winger Hungbo for a rare league start, dropping midfielder Liam Kelly to the bench, and Bramall was preferred to Reece James at left-back.

Young striker Ciaran McGuckin, recalled from his successful National League loan with Yeovil Town, was among the substitutes.

The second half was only five minutes old when Wilks weaved into the area and saw his goalbound attempt deflected wide. He went down in the area as the ensuing corner came in but the referee waved away the player's appeal for a penalty.

The tension was building inside the stadium but everything wonderfully changed in quickfire fashion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First, Hugill's speculative 70th-minute shot took a huge deflection and ended up ballooning over Ashby-Hammond and finishing in the roof of the net

Two minutes later, supporters groaned as Sam Nombe hit the bar from Jack Holmes' low cross and were then taken completely by surprise as Wilks lashed the ball in from an angle verging on impossible.

The mood had been completely lifted and the Millers remained in the ascendancy for the rest of the contest.

At the final whistle? No boos, just warm applause.

Rotherham (4-3-3): Cameron Dawson; Joe Rafferty, Cameron Humphreys, Zak Jules, Cohen Bramall; Chris Tiehi (Jordan Hugill 58), Hakeem Odoffin, Joe Powell (Alex MacDonald 90+4); Mallik Wilks (Reece James 90+4), Sam Nombe, Joe Hungbo (Jack Holmes 62). Subs not used: Dillon Phillips, Liam Kelly, Ciaran McGuckin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stevenage (4-3-3): Taye Ashby-Hammond; Kane Smith (Tyreece Simpson 82), Luther James-Wildin, Lewis Freestone, Dan Butler; Dan Phillips, Harvey White, Eli King (Nick Freeman 65); Jake Young (Elliott List 65), Jordan Roberts, Jamie Reid (Aaron Pressley 82). Subs not used: Murphy Cooper, Dan Kemp, Ryan Doherty.

Goals: Hugill 70, Wilks 72 (Rotherham).

Referee: Sunny Singh Gill (Middlesex).

Attendance: 8,896 (437).