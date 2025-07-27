Rotherham United boss Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United have two main striker targets as they bid to strengthen their frontline in time for next Saturday's League One big kick-off.

The Millers only fit senior centre-forwards are Sam Nombe and Jordan Hugill and they are hoping to remedy that situation before the opening-day visit of Port Vale to AESSEAL New York Stadium.

With attackers Josh Kayode and Ciaran McGuckin sidelined by injury, manager Matt Hamshaw would love to make a couple of additions up front. However, he accepts that a single addition is the most realistic scenario.

“We've got a couple of targets but, as everyone knows, strikers are hard to get,” he told the Advertiser after yesterday's 4-1 defeat at League Two Accrington Stanley in the last outing of pre-season.

“I think we're a couple light. Josh's injury has obviously affected us, but we knew we needed one, potentially two, anyway.

“Hopefully we can move quickly on that. It's more likely to be one and get Josh back.”

The boss has spoken previously of the possibility of bringing in a young prospect from a Premier League club on loan but hasn't ruled out a frontman coming through the door on a full-time contract.

“It could be either, if I'm being honest,” he said. “To get strikers on a permanent deal can sometimes be harder than sorting out a loan.”

Kayode is around a month away from a return after minor knee surgery while McGuckin, who rolled his ankle during the boot camp in Portugal early this month may be available sooner.

Rotherham have made eight summer signings so far and Hamshaw would like to see a further trio of arrivals before the transfer window closes on September 1.

“We still need two or three players,” he said. “We need another centre-forward, we need another left wing-back and I've made no secret about the fact that we need another centre-back.”

The manager is eyeing two incomings in a short time frame, although the hunt for a central defender could go on for longer.

“I'm hopeful that we can get a centre-forward in next week, I'm hoping that we can bring in a left wing-back or a player of that ilk next week as well,” he said.

“Then we'll see where we go. We're in pursuit of a centre-back. We've got a couple in mind.”