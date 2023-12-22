Recall or no recall? Rotherham United reach a verdict on Peter Kioso and Jamie McCart
Right-back Peter Kioso and centre-half Jamie McCart have excelled this season at League One Peterborough United and Barnsley respectively while the Millers have slid to the bottom of the Championship.
New head coach Leam Richardson, who has the option of recalling either or both of them next month to help the club's fight against relegation, told the Advertiser he has already decided on the pair's fate.
However, he has chosen not to go public with his plans.
The man who became Rotherham boss on December 11 after the sacking of Matt Taylor said: "I've made my mind up. We'll speak to the relevant people.
"It's about whether them staying out and playing games will be more beneficial or whether they come back and represent ourselves in coming fixtures.
"That will stay internal until we've got all our 'i's dotted and 't's crossed."
Kioso, in particular, could be of real use to Rotherham who are nine points adrift of safety as the season approaches its halfway point.
He has done so well at London Road that second-placed Posh have made him their captain and the Millers are vulnerable on the right of their backline when veteran Lee Peltier doesn't play there because of young Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee Dexter Lembikisa's defensive deficiencies.
At Oakwell, McCart is also part of a promotion push. He was down the pecking order under Taylor but Rotherham have since lost two central defenders, Cameron Humphreys and Tyler Blackett, to long-term injuries.
"I've had thoughts about Peter and Jamie," Richardson said. "Both are playing, both are making a real impact where they are, which is fantastic."
"We have been having conversations (at the club) over the last few days. Watch this space with where we go with that."