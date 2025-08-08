Kion Etete makes his Rotherham United bow against Port Vale. Picture: Jim Brailsford

KION Etete put a “difficult” first appearance for Rotherham United behind him within a matter of days to show signs of what he can bring to the Millers during his loan spell.

The striker travelled up from parent club Cardiff City on the eve of last weekend's League One opening day and met his new teammates for the first time on the day of the 2-1 home win over Port Vale.

His performance in a late cameo as a substitute was underwhelming but he put that right in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Sheffield United the following Tuesday.

Because Monday had been something of a recovery day at the club's Roundwood base, the 23-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur man actually appeared in two matches without having been part of a group session first.

Manager Matt Hamshaw liked what he witnessed in the 2-0 triumph over the Blades from a player short on competitive action after making only a smattering of appearances last season.

“He played in two games before he'd even trained, which is almost unheard of,” manager Matt Hamshaw said.

“He's been a bit-part player at Cardiff, hence why they've allowed him to come to us.. He needs to get the rust off a little bit. He will say the same thing. There were big things that we saw on Tuesday.”

Etete is now hoping for more match minutes at Stevenage tomorrow as he bids to accelerate his improvement.

“Last Saturday was a difficult debut for him,” Hamshaw said. “He was running probably aimlessly, if I'm honest, trying to get us up the pitch. We're really pleased to have him on board. You'll see the best of him as the season progresses.”

The clash at the Lamex Stadium that pits Hamshaw against his good friend, rival boss and Rotherham old boy Alex Revell.

“I'm sure we'll have a beer together after the game,” the Rotherham manager said. “I just hope I'm feeling better than he is!”

One to watch

Dan Kemp was Stevenage's top scorer this season, with 11 goals in 48 outings and is already off the mark this term. Now aged 26, he started out in Chelsea's youth ranks and then moved on to West Ham United. He had to drop down from the top flight in search of senior action and played for Leyton Orient and MK Dons before arriving at the Lamex Stadium last summer. The midfielder is a former England under-20 international.

Form guide

Stevenage finished in 14th spot in League One last season, one place and two points behind Rotherham. They opened the new campaign with a 3-1 win at Blackpool last Saturday,

Past meetings

Apr 27 2025, League One: Stevenage 1 Millers 1

Sam Nombe

Oct 26 2024, League One: Millers 2 Stevenage 0

Jordan Hugill, Mallik Wilks

Feb 15 2014, League One: Millers 2 Stevenage 1

Wes Thomas, Lee Frecklington

Nov 16 2013, League One: Stevenage 0 Millers 3

Ben Pringle, Claude Davis, Michael O'Connor

Nov 3 2012, FA Cup: Millers 3 Stevenage 2

Mark Bradley, Frecklington 2

Jan 25 2011, League Two: Stevenage 3 Millers 0

Oct 9 2010, League Two: Millers 1 Stevenage 1

Nicky Law

There have been only seven clashes between the sides, all since 2010. Rotherham have four wins and Stevenage one.

Opposition boss

This manager needs no introduction to Rotherham fans as he is a legend at AESSEAL New York Stadium. Alex Revell spent three and a half years as a Millers striker between 2011 and 2015 and helped them climb from League Two to the Championship, scoring the 'ambitious but brilliant' goal in the 2014 League One Play-off Final. The 42-year-old took the Stevenage hot-seat last summer after a spell coaching there.

Man in the middle

Dorset's James Durkin spent four seasons in the National League before making his EFL bow in December 2023. Last season, his 29 games saw him issue 124 bookings and send off six players. This will be the first time he has taken charge of a Rotherham match. Refereeing runs in the family as he is the son of former Premier League official Paul Durkin.

The odds

The bookmakers favour a home win, offering a Stevenage victory at 17/20 and an away triumph at 31/10. A draw is 13/5.