STRIKER Tom Eaves has ended his troubled time with Rotherham United and signed for League One rivals Northampton Town.

The centre-forward had been preparing for the forthcoming season with the Millers squad on a boot camp in Scotland and the move to Sixfields has come about quickly.

Manager Steve Evans said as recently as Wednesday that no exits were imminent.

Eaves and Rotherham have parted company by mutual consent, leaving the 32-year-old free to sign a two-year contract with the Cobblers.

Eaves joined the Millers in 2022 during the reign of Paul Warne and failed to score in 21 appearances in an injury-hit first season as the club survived in the Championship.

Under Warne's predecessor, Matt Taylor, and then Leam Richardson, the 6ft 5in frontman couldn't hold down a regular first-team spot last term as was restricted mainly to late substitute appearances.

However, he showed glimpses of what he could do and a strong end to a campaign that ended in relegation saw him finish as top scorer with six goals.

In all, he played 56 times before cutting his ties with a year left on his deal.

Rotherham, who have Jonson Clarke-Harris, Sam Nombe and Jordan Hugill as their centre-forward options, may now make a move to bring in another striker.

They also have Josh Kayode in their attacking ranks but he is on the transfer list.

The Millers said in a statement on their website: “Everyone at Rotherham United would like to thank Tom for all his efforts during his time at the club and wish him well for the future.”

Eaves travelled south to complete a medical yesterday.

Northampton boss Jon Brady said: “Tom is a quality addition to the squad. He has a physical presence about him and we believe he will balance well with the other strikers we have at the club.

“He isn’t just all about being a physical presence though. Ge is very mobile and he is capable of skilful finishes, as his record shows.

“He finished last season strongly in the Championship, scoring twice on the final day of the season, and he has spent the last three seasons at that level.

“When a player with Tom’s attributes and pedigree becomes available, there is always a lot of interest, and we are delighted to be able to welcome him to Sixfields.”

Eaves will be back at New York before the end of 2024: Northampton are due there to face the Millers on December 14.