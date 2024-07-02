The panel at the Rotherham United fans' forum, from left, Rob Scott, Steve Evans, Mark Thomas, Tony Stewart and Paul Douglas.

MANY topics were covered at last week's Rotherham United fans' forum at AESSEAL New York Stadium where chairman Tony Stewart, manager Steve Evans, chief operating officer Paul Douglas and director of football recruitment Rob Scott fielded questions. Here's a summary of a selection of them.

The long-mooted creation of a bar/grill in a corner unit at New York:

"There are things happening with another development and we need that to be in place first," Stewart said. “The bar/grill will follow.”

The other development is related to the listed Guest & Chrimes building next to the stadium complex.

“I can work at my pace,” the chairman said. “But when other people pull the strings I have to wait.”

He said he expected to know more in the next four weeks.

Matchday programmes:

The Millers plan to continue with a printed version, even though a number of other clubs have scrapped theirs. It's popular with supporters and covers its costs. “It's still a big part of the matchday experience,” said Douglas.

The safety of fans' private financial details following the Ticketmaster data breach:

Asked if the club could give assurances that there was no risk of information falling into the wrong hands, Douglas replied: “As much as anyone can reassure anyone about anything, yes.”

The Millers' IT department say the club is secure, he added.

The New York exit strategy:

Home fans who want to leave via New York Way have to wait until away supporters have dispersed. Last season in the Championship, segregation fences were sometimes breached.

Douglas talked about a “pinch point” and said there was an inevitable risk of rival groups mixing occasionally.

New York has only two exits, with Don Street being the other.

The club adhere to all regulations and meet with the Safety Advisory Group (SAG), which contains representatives from Rotherham Council, South Yorkshire and other relevant bodies, to stay on top of the situation.

The Millers are hoping it won't be such an issue in League One next season when away followings will often be smaller than in the second tier.

“We agree, it is an inconvenience,” Douglas said.

The introduction of a singing/standing area in the North Stand to improve the New York atmosphere:

There was a general consensus between the panel and supporters that better results and performances would take care of the atmosphere issue.

Douglas said the club would have no objection to the introduction of a drum, but some fans were against that.

There is no plan to create a singing/standing area.

“People treasure their seats,” Douglas said. “A major overhaul of moving people around is something we've been reluctant to do. This place is bouncing when we have a good side out there competing and creating chances.”

Stewart added: “The atmosphere comes from winning games.”

Better pre-match entertainment:

“We're always trying to make matchdays a better experience for our fans,” Douglas told the audience. “We're open to your ideas. We'll talk to anyone with an idea.”

Next season's move away from 3pm Saturday kick-offs:

Fewer EFL matches will start at the accustomed time as part of the deal that means more games will be screened by Sky TV. Many club owners are in favour of that development as they like the idea of receiving extra broadcasting revenue.

“Clubs want to get into the Premier League and they need money that isn't just owners' money,” Douglas said.

THE COO revealed that Sky have claimed that an increase in TV fixtures will create more interest in football and lead to a rise in attendances.