BOSS Matt Taylor is facing a selection dilemma over Hakeem Odoffin as he prepares his side for Saturday's Championship trip to Watford.

Rotherham United's Hakeem Odoffin. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The midfielder has been a revelation in his new role as a centre-half since moving there from midfield because of the number of injuries in the Millers backline.

However, the 25-year-old has twice suffered from hamstring issues this season and his manager has to decide whether to risk starting him for the third time in eight days when the squad head to Vicarage Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“What a couple of performances from him in a position which is not his own,” Taylor said. “He is looking so comfortable there.

“The worry now is you play him again when he is coming back from injury and has broken down previously. We have got to be sensible with him.”

Rotherham came through Tuesday's 2-2 home draw against Ipswich Town with no new health worries and can add defender Lee Peltier to their matchday 20 now that he has overcome a hamstring niggle.

Midfielder Jamie Lindsay is also champing at the bit for his first game-time of the campaign after returning to the bench following a four-month absence with achilles trouble.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It's two games on the bounce where I haven't said afterwards that we have a problem,” Taylor said. “Hopefully that shows the strength of the squad is improving and we have not been picking people in the danger zone. We will assess things in the next couple of days and then pick a sensible group at the weekend.”

Centre-half Grant Hall (hip) is back in full group work but highly unlikely to be involved against the Hornets in the final match before the international break.