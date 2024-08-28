Former Rotherham United player Chiedozie Ogbene.

ROTHERHAM United old boy Chiedozie Ogbene today became an £8-million player when he joined Premier League Ipswich Town.

The winger left the Millers in 2023 at the end of his contract after helping them to stay in the Championship and moved to Luton Town as a free agent. The Hatters were relegated from the top flight last term but the Republic of Ireland international has returned there as Ipswich's latest signing.

The size of the fee reflects how well the 27-year-old did in his year with Luton.

He scored five times in 36 appearances and was clocked as the second-fastest player in the division - at 36.93kph against Fulham last September - behind only Tottenham Hotspur's Micky van de Ven.

Ogbene spent four seasons at AESSEAL New York Stadium after moving to Rotherham from Brentford and played a part in two League One promotions as well as lifting Papa Johns Trophy silverware.

The Millers offered him new deals in the last year of his contract but he wanted to play at a higher level and rejected their advances.