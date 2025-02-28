Jamie Lindsay in his Rotherham United playing days. Picture: Jim Brailsford

​ROTHERHAM United's opponents this weekend will be without their record signing for the League One clash between the clubs.

The 15th-placed Millers head to the south west to take on Bristol Rovers who are four places and three points behind them.

Out of contention for The Gas is striker Promise Omochere who moved to the Memorial Stadium from Fleetwood Town last summer.

The 24-year-old is missing with a hamstring tear, having scored four goals in his opening 21 games for his new side.

Rovers, who were managed by former Rotherham boss Matt Taylor at the time, paid a fee of around £500,000 for the Dublin-born frontman who came to prominence with League or Ireland side Bohemians before moving to Fleetwood in 2022.

Bohs were the club of Georgie Kelly before the centre-forward joined the Millers in the same year.

Rotherham old boy Jamie Lindsay is expected to be in the Rovers squad. He came on as a substitute in the reverse fixture, a 0-0 draw at AESSEAL New York Stadium in August.

Grant Ward, who spent a season on loan with the Millers and featured in the Neil Warnock team that pulled off the Championship 'Great Escape' in 2016, is closing in on a return after an ankle issue and should be available.

ONE TO WATCH

Jamie Lindsay ended his five-year stay at Rotherham to join Bristol Rovers in the summer and the midfielder has scored three times in 32 appearances for his new club. The move hasn't been a complete success as he has spent much of his time on the bench. Now aged 29, he was signed in 2019 by then-boss Paul Warne for the Millers who paid Ross County a fee for his services.

FORM GUIDE

​Millers: LLLDLL

Rovers: LWDWLL

Rovers suffered a 2-0 midweek losst at Wycombe Wanderers before going down 2-1 at Northampton Town last Saturday.

RECENT MEETINGS

​Aug 17 2024, League One: Millers 0 Rovers 0

Jan 18 2020, League One: Millers 3 Rovers 0

Kyle Vassell, Michael Smith, Chiedozie Ogbene

Sep 28 2019, League One: Rovers 1 Millers 0

Apr 21 2018, League One: Millers 2 Rovers 0

Smith, Caolan Lavery

Dec 2 2017, League One: Rovers 2 Millers 1

Ryan Williams

OPPOSITION BOSS

​Former Brighton defender Inigo Calderon took the Rovers hot-seat in December following the sacking of ex Rotherham manager Matt Taylor. The 43-year-old Spaniard had been working as an under-18s coach for Brighton the Gas made their move for him and he had been assistant boss of Alvares B, with whom he'd once been a player, before that. Rovers are in 19th spot, four places and three points behind the Millers.

MAN IN THE MIDDLE

Edward Duckworth is in his second year on the EFL list. From Preston, he has issued 96 cautions and dismissed three players in 21 outings this season. He began his career in the Lancashire Sunday League and is chairperson of the Preston Referees Association. Saturday will be his second experience of the Millers as he refereed their 2-0 home loss against Birmingham City in September.

THE ODDS

The bookies see it as a close call, offering A home victory at 12/5 an away triumph at 21/10 and a draw at 13/5. Rotherham have 22 wins and Rovers 24 in 62 games between the clubs since 1953.