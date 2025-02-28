£500,000 man missing but two old boys lie in wait for Rotherham United tomorrow at Bristol Rovers
The 15th-placed Millers head to the south west to take on Bristol Rovers who are four places and three points behind them.
Out of contention for The Gas is striker Promise Omochere who moved to the Memorial Stadium from Fleetwood Town last summer.
The 24-year-old is missing with a hamstring tear, having scored four goals in his opening 21 games for his new side.
Rovers, who were managed by former Rotherham boss Matt Taylor at the time, paid a fee of around £500,000 for the Dublin-born frontman who came to prominence with League or Ireland side Bohemians before moving to Fleetwood in 2022.
Bohs were the club of Georgie Kelly before the centre-forward joined the Millers in the same year.
Rotherham old boy Jamie Lindsay is expected to be in the Rovers squad. He came on as a substitute in the reverse fixture, a 0-0 draw at AESSEAL New York Stadium in August.
Grant Ward, who spent a season on loan with the Millers and featured in the Neil Warnock team that pulled off the Championship 'Great Escape' in 2016, is closing in on a return after an ankle issue and should be available.
********************
ONE TO WATCH
Jamie Lindsay ended his five-year stay at Rotherham to join Bristol Rovers in the summer and the midfielder has scored three times in 32 appearances for his new club. The move hasn't been a complete success as he has spent much of his time on the bench. Now aged 29, he was signed in 2019 by then-boss Paul Warne for the Millers who paid Ross County a fee for his services.
FORM GUIDE
Millers: LLLDLL
Rovers: LWDWLL
Rovers suffered a 2-0 midweek losst at Wycombe Wanderers before going down 2-1 at Northampton Town last Saturday.
RECENT MEETINGS
Aug 17 2024, League One: Millers 0 Rovers 0
Jan 18 2020, League One: Millers 3 Rovers 0
Kyle Vassell, Michael Smith, Chiedozie Ogbene
Sep 28 2019, League One: Rovers 1 Millers 0
Apr 21 2018, League One: Millers 2 Rovers 0
Smith, Caolan Lavery
Dec 2 2017, League One: Rovers 2 Millers 1
Ryan Williams
OPPOSITION BOSS
Former Brighton defender Inigo Calderon took the Rovers hot-seat in December following the sacking of ex Rotherham manager Matt Taylor. The 43-year-old Spaniard had been working as an under-18s coach for Brighton the Gas made their move for him and he had been assistant boss of Alvares B, with whom he'd once been a player, before that. Rovers are in 19th spot, four places and three points behind the Millers.
MAN IN THE MIDDLE
Edward Duckworth is in his second year on the EFL list. From Preston, he has issued 96 cautions and dismissed three players in 21 outings this season. He began his career in the Lancashire Sunday League and is chairperson of the Preston Referees Association. Saturday will be his second experience of the Millers as he refereed their 2-0 home loss against Birmingham City in September.
THE ODDS
The bookies see it as a close call, offering A home victory at 12/5 an away triumph at 21/10 and a draw at 13/5. Rotherham have 22 wins and Rovers 24 in 62 games between the clubs since 1953.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.