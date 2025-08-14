Progress report on the Rotherham United summer signing who has yet to kick a ball this season
The Millers' first signing of the summer damaged a hamstring tendon in a training game after making just two 45-minute appearances in pre-season friendlies.
He was initially expected to be out until September but the superior conditioning of a player Matt Hamshaw describes as the “fittest man we've got” is working in the 24-year-old's favour and return in late August isn't being ruled out.
“"We're hopeful that by the end of this transfer window (September 1) we'll have him back,” the manager said. ““Kian's a hell of an athlete so I'd expect his body to repair quicker than most people's.”
There is a possibility that the former Barrow midfielder could be ready for the derby trip to Doncaster Rovers on August 30 but, if necessary, Hamshaw is prepared to wait a little longer before throwing him into the fray.
“I won't risk anybody at this stage,” the boss said. “If we were in March or April, it's a different kettle of fish. At this moment, we have to make sure that we're ready for what is coming over the course of the season.”
Striker Josh Kayode, who has also yet to feature in the new League One campaign, is following a similar time scale to Spence following minor surgery on a knee issue.
Additionally, Rotherham are hoping that another frontman, Kion Etete, is also in the frame for the Rovers clash.
The Cardiff City loanee limped out of last weekend's match at Stevenage with groin trouble and Hamshaw estimated a couple of days later that the Cardiff City loanee's absence would be around a fortnight.
Rotherham will be without the services of three other players for longer periods.
Striker Sam Nombe is out for “months rather than weeks” with a hamstring problem, as is young attacker Ben Hatton, while midfielder Josh Benson (ankle) isn't expected to play again until late next month.