THOMAS Holmes is dividing his time between Rotherham United and his parent club as he works towards a comeback that the Millers hope will happen next month.

The centre-half became an instant hit when he performed superbly on his debut and helped his new team to a September 6 1-0 win over Exeter City following his season-long switch from Luton Town on the final day of the summer transfer window.

However, his sole appearance came at a heavy cost as he suffered a knee injury that ruled him out for a prolonged period.

“He's desperate to play for us again,” said boss Matt Hamshaw. “He loves it here, we love having him here. The quicker I can get him back in action, the better it'll be for everybody.”

Most of Holmes' rehabilitation is taking place away from Rotherham but the 25-year-old is making regular journeys up the M1 to maintain contact with the Millers.

“He's doing okay,” Hamshaw said. “He's been in and around us, going back to Luton and then coming back here, just to make sure his head's in the right place.”

At the time of the injury, a timescale of two to three months was placed on the player's recuperation.

While the likelihood is that it will be December before the former Reading man is available again, his manager would love his return to happen at the shorter end of the estimate, at some point in November.

“Look, it is what it is,” Hamshaw said. “It was eight to 12 weeks when he started and we're now further down that road. Thomas has had injuries previously, so we've got to be careful.”

Rotherham would have been more than happy for Holmes to go through his rehab with them, but the defender requested, for personal reasons, that he be allowed to be based nearer his loved ones in the south.

“He's an unbelievable pro, an unbelievable character,” Hamshaw said. “He's had issues around his family stuff at home.

“You know who I am, you know what I am – I want people to be in the best possible place they can be. The fact that he's with his family and then he comes up to be with us, I think that works best for both parties.”

Holmes has the potential to be a key presence for the League One Millers as he possesses the leadership skills that they have been lacking in his absence and also that of Sean Raggett.

Happily, the latter is fit again after quad trouble and was back in the squad last Saturday for the first time since August 26.

“When you have a young defence, you do need that one experienced figure in there,” Hamshaw said. “We brought Thomas in and you saw the difference that he made.

“When Shaun is back and fully ‘at’ it, you'll see the difference that he'll make. Zak (Jules) will openly say he doesn't talk as much as he probably should do, but he leads in different ways. I think we saw that the other Saturday (2-1 win at Northampton Town).

Injuries have hit Rotherham hard in all positions in the early stages of the campaign. Only recently have the problems begun to ease, with the Millers' form subsequently improving.

At times this term, they have had to rely on Lenny Agbaire and Jamal Baptiste, aged 20 and 21 respectively, in a three-man backline where right-back Joe Rafferty has been asked to perform as a centre-back.

“All the defenders bring something different,” Hamshaw said. “It would obviously be nice for me to have an experienced head at the side of a Baptiste and an Agbaire. 'Raf' has done a good job playing on that right-hand side.

“The competition for places is there now. My problem has been that I haven't had that competition in my squad selection.

“We've seen what's happened up front with Martin (Sherif and Sam (Nombe) coming back and we've seen what's happened now the midfield options are back. Everything's gone up a level, and that's what we're pushing for.”