Rotherham United midfielder Liam Kelly. Picture: Jim Brailsford

MISSING man Liam Kelly is set to make his return to Rotherham United's first-team frame for this weekend's League One's trip to Stevenage.

Sign up for the latest Rotherham United team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The veteran midfielder has been out of action because of a double dose of illness but is now training well at the Millers' Roundwood base.

His availability will be a boost to manager Matt Hamshaw who is juggling his options during the run-in because so many players are in the treatment room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the 1-0 Easter Monday loss at Wigan Athletic, the boss said: “Kells should be back on Sunday. He could, potentially, have been on the bench today but it wasn't worth risking him.

Rotherham United midfielder Liam Kelly. Picture: Jim Brailsford

“We did that at Stockport County (3-1 defeat on April 12)and it backfired a little bit.”

Another midfield man, Shaun McWilliams, made his comeback from a quad problem as a late substitute against Wigan and can expect to play for longer against Stevenage in the 2pm kick-off which marks Rotherham's final away day of the campaign.

“Shaun couldn't play for any longer than 10 minutes today but we'll now look to make it 20 or 30 minutes,” Hamshaw said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the manager is pretty much resigned to being without goalkeeper Cameron Dawson for the club's last two matches.

Young Rotherham United goalkeeper Louis Bassett. Picture: Jim Brailsford

The shot-stopper suffered a bad gash to his leg during last Saturday's 3-3 draw against Mansfield Town and had to be stretchered off at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“He's got a number of stitches in there,” Hamshaw said. “It was a really deep wound. I think he will be out until the end of the season.”

Dawson sustained his cut in the process of making a vain attempt to prevent Mansfield's second goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Replays later confirmed that Stags player Alfie Kilgour was in an offside position as he played the ball towards scorer Aden Flint

“Cam's injury was part of a double whammy,” Hamshaw said. “PGMOL (referees' group) have confirmed to us that the goal shouldn't have stood.”

Dillon Phillips deputised for Dawson at Wigan and, fitness permitting, will keep his place at Stevenage.

Against Athletic, the Millers gave a first senior summons to 17-year-old academy keeper Louis Bassett who was among the substitutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Dinnington Town youngster got the call only three days after two other youth-team teenagers, Lewis Clarke and James Clarke, were subs for the Mansfield clash.

“Louis came on to the bench and we seem to be bringing a new young player on to it every week, which is nice,” Hamshaw said.