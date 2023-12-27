Progress report on injured Rotherham United duo Cameron Humphreys and Tyler Blackett
The centre-half, who hasn't played since tearing his hamstring against Preston North End two months ago, is now training outdoors at the Millers' Roundwood complex.
However, boss Leam Richardson emphasised that the 25-year-old won't be seen in a red-and-white shirt any time soon.
“Yes, Cam's on the grass but being on the grass means he's progressing at a pace where he's got a long way to go until he's robust and playing in the Championship again,” the head coach said. “He's making good progress.
Even further away from playing again is another central defender, Tyler Blackett, who suffered a similar injury, during the clash with Bristol City, less than a fortnight after his teammate's misfortune.
“Tyler is quite a few weeks behind Cam,” Richardson said.
The pair were first-choice selections until they were sidelined and Rotherham have since dropped to the foot of the table.
“You've got to be careful how much pressure you put on them,” said Richardson who took the Millers hot-seat earlier this month.
“They know how important they are and they want to be back as soon as they can. They're desperate to give a helping hand. But we've got to be very mindful of the injuries they've got.”