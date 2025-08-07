Rotherham United loan attacker Kion Etete. Picture: Jim Brailsford

NEW boy Kion Etete was among the players who turned out for Rotherham United in a behind-closed doors clash this week.

The striker, who has joined the Millers on a season-long loan from Cardiff, made a brief debut as a substitute last weekend and needs to work on his fitness after a protracted period of inactivity.

He faced a young Sheffield United side along with some of his teammates who also didn't make the starting 11 for the League One opening-day win over Port Vale at AESSEAL New York Stadium five days ago.

“Kion did well,” said manager Matt Hamshaw after watching proceedings at the club's Roundwood training complex. “He's still got some rust. “It was just a training game really to give some players some match time.”

Etete was restricted to only six appearances last season – one start for Cardiff and five substitute outings during a loan spell with Bolton Wanderers – because of injury.

Rotherham beat a team of Blades under-23s 2-0 to help with their preparations for this Saturday's trip to Stevenage.

The contest was split into two 35-minute halves and other senior pros who saw action included Dru Yearwood, Josh Benson, Shaun McWilliams and Jack Holmes.

Yearwood and Benson had come on as subs against Vale, McWilliams had remained on the bench and Holmes had missed out on the matchday 18.

There were also match minutes against the Blades for Sean Raggett, after his long absence with a knee injury, and for another new signing, Ar'Jany Martha. The skilful attacker made an impact and Hamshaw said: “He's looking all right.”

Martha, who has played first-team football for Dutch giants Ajax, is highly rated and may get more game time at Stevenage than he did on his debut against Vale when he was introduced in the 80th minute.

Attacker Ciaran McGuckin, who is fit again after an ankle injury, pressed his claim for a place in the Millers party that will travel to Stevenage tomorrow by catching the eye in the private friendly.