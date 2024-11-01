Rotherham United boss Steve Evans. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United boss Steve Evans is already gearing up for an “active” January transfer window as he seeks to put his team into League One play-off contention.

The 14th-placed Millers take a break from third-tier action this weekend when they take on Cheltenham Town, from the division below, in the first round of the FA Cup at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The boss revealed he met with director of football recruitment Rob Scott last week, had discussions over potential arrivals and exits with his own senior staff this morning and will be getting together with chairman Tony Stewart, vice-chairman Richard Stewart and finance director Karen Thomas.

He also says that any money generated from a cup run will be made available for transfer business.

“A lot of work is going on now,” Evans said. “We've identified where we need to strengthen the team.

“It's been an iffy start to the season yet here we are sitting six points off the play-offs with some major games away from home already out of the way.”

Evans and Scott worked closely over the summer when Rotherham brought 14 new players to New York.

The manager wants to tweak his squad in readiness for a new-year push for promotion.

“We are really going to be active in January, we know that for sure,” he said.

“I had a long meeting with Rob last week. We're grateful for the work and diligence of Rob and his team.

“The other real meeting is myself, the chairman, Richard and Karen. We're the principal four who sit down. Our chairman says ‘yes’ or ‘no’ ultimately and Richard has a massive part to play in that as well.”

Rotherham head into tomorrow's match knowing that a home tie against League Two opposition is a golden chance to improve on a miserable FA Cup record in recent years.

“Every penny we gain from a cup run goes into the team," Evans said. "Not all League One clubs will have that benefit. We're very fortunate that we have a wealthy owner who spends big money.”