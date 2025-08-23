Rotherham United debutant Martin Sherif. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United boss Matt Hamshaw saluted the impact of his loan strike duo after the Millers just failed to hang on for victory in their League One encounter with Wigan Athletic this afternoon.

The manager had handed an instant start to Everton teenager Martin Sherif and brought off Jordan Hugill at the interval so he could pair the youngster with Cardiff City's Kion Etete.

Sherif went on to put the Millers 2-1 ahead as they fought back from a goal down while Etete gave Wigan plenty of problems and almost scored himself.

The home side were pegged back in the 88th minute and, following the 2-2 draw, Hamshaw said: “The front two were a right handful in the second half.”

Wigan had the edge up to the break and were in front through a Sean Raggett own goal. It was a different story after that and Shaun McWilliams and Sherif had put a win in sight before Paul Mullin's late intervention.

“It wasn't a vintage performance in the first half but I didn't think it was as bad as some people might have been saying,” Hamshaw said.

“Second half, we played more like I'm looking for us to do. It needs time for things to gel. You're starting to see little combinations now.”

Seventeenth-placed Rotherham are a young team in transition following 11 summer signings, some of whom also caught the eye against the Latics.

“I thought Marvin Kaleta was really good in the first half,” Hamshaw said. “He's not up to speed yet but you can see his promise. Denzel Hall was really good as well.

“There were a lot of pleasing aspects but there's still a lot we have to work on. This is my 13th game in charge. People probably think I've been here for two seasons. It feels like that! I'm a bit greyer!

“We're in a process and there will be peaks and troughs. We'll get there.”

Wigan boss Ryan Lowe was content with a draw as he admitted his side were under pressure after half-time.

“We were excellent in the first half and the players did everything we asked them to," he said. Second half, I thought we were second best for large parts.

“Their changes made them more aggressive and direct and they got after us a little bit more. We struggled with it a little bit. I am happy to take a point because we were getting nothing.”