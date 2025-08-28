AESSEAL New York Stadium. Picture: Jim Brailsford

ROTHERHAM United have revealed that they are prepared to report fans to South Yorkshire Police in a new social-media crackdown announced by the club today.

Supporters who are abusive in response to posts by the Millers on platforms like X can now expect repercussions for their behaviour.

Banning offenders from AESSEAL New York Stadium and working with the police on criminal investigations are among the steps the club are ready to take.

They said in a statement on their website: “As part of the club’s continued efforts to make every aspect of following Rotherham United safe and enjoyable for all of our supporters, we have created a social-media policy which will be implemented with immediate effect.”

The development is in line with recently-published EFL 'Community Standards' guidelines that outline the expectations of fans of clubs across the country when it comes to their online behaviour.

“This new framework has been implemented in the interest of eradicating abuse and discrimination – whether that be of supporters, players or staff,” the Millers said.

Initially, supporters will be warned of their conduct via direct message on whatever social platform on which they have contravened the policy.

The next action, if necessary, will involve blocking accounts, followed, where it is deemed justified, by issuing stadium bans.

The club will also do all they can to identify perpetrators who hide behind anonymous accounts so that no-one escapes censure.

They said of the most severe instances of abuse: “Details of the offending parties will be handed to South Yorkshire Police to begin a criminal investigation.”

The statement added: “Our social-media policy strongly reaffirms the values that we uphold as a club and has been created to keep pace with the monitoring of the ever-evolving methods in which supporters interact online with one another, our players and staff.

“There are now multiple online platforms for engagement. These avenues provide a vibrant place for people to come together to support their clubs and provide the opportunity to positively engage in meaningful conversations around the game we all love.

“Ultimately, the EFL and its clubs believe everyone has the right to express their opinions and beliefs in a respectful and tolerant way online. Football is, after all, very much a game of opinions. However, we are also aware of the potential risks associated specifically with the misuse of online platforms.

“Therefore, in order to strive for a safe, enjoyable and inclusive experience, we continue to work with football authorities, partners, law-enforcement agencies and the technology platforms to help create a positive social-media environment, and we will not hesitate to take action against any individuals or organisations who breach laws and guidelines.”